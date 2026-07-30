Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden, and More Set For LES MISERABLES 40th Anniversary Album Signing

Barnes & Noble on Fifth Avenue will host a signing of the Les Misérables 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast recording, to celebrate the release of the album in May. Members of the cast of Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular, now playing at Radio City Music Hall, will be in attendance at the event. Performers attending the signing will include Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden, Jac Yarrow, and Shan Ako.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 6th at 12:00 PM ET. Tickets are $27.13 and include a copy of the CD which will be used to get signed.

The company of The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast includes Killian Donnelly (Valjean), Bradley Jaden (Javert), Katie Hall (Fantine), Shan Ako (Eponine), Adam Gillen (Thénardier), Marina Prior (Madame Thénardier), Beatrice Penny-Touré(Cosette), Jac Yarrow (Marius), and James D. Gish (Enjolras).

Les Misérables: The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast digital album and CD edition feature a full- colour 24-page booklet with production photography and liner notes by producer Cameron Mackintosh, writers Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, and theater journalist Dominic Cavendish. The show features music by Claude-Michel Schonberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, with the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. The show is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. This new recording was produced by Lee McCutcheon, Stephen Metcalfe, and Cameron Mackintosh.

About Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular

Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular is now playing through August 9 at Radio City Music Hall, where it will conclude its World Tour. Check out photos from the show here and read the reviews here.

The production stars Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly or Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden or Jeremy Secomb as Javert, Samantha Barks as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior or Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras and Peter Polycarpou as the Bishop of Digne. Philip Quast will play the role of the Bishop of Digne in New York.

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