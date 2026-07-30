Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'This Could Be The Start of Something Big' on New JUST IN TIME EP





Tomorrow, July 31, Atlantic Records will release four brand new singles from Just in Time, Broadway’s sold-out smash hit musical. The songs feature two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin. The new tracks include: "This Could Be The Start Of Something Big / Just in Time" , “Splish Splash", "Lazy River", and "The Curtain Falls".

BroadwayWorld is very excite dto bring you and exclusive first listen of "This Could Be The Start Of Something Big / Just in Time" right here!

Atlantic Records’ Just in Time (Original Broadway Cast Recording) was nominated for the 2026 Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theater Album,” and is available now on vinyl, CD, and all digital platforms HERE. The album was produced by Tom Kirdahy, two-time GRAMMY® winner Bill Sherman, Andrew Resnick, and Alex Timbers; co-produced, recorded, and mixed by five-time GRAMMY® winner Derik Lee, with Robert Ahrens serving as executive producer. It features the Original Broadway Cast, including Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton), Tony nominee Gracie Lawrence (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).

Jeremy Jordan returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

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