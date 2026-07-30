Exclusive Video: Mason Olshavsky Sings 'They Can't Comprehend' From TURING EP

Writers, Timothy L. Michuda and Benjamin Ward are set to release an EP for their brand new musical, entitled TURING, and BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen to a single off the album. Hear Mason Olshavsky sing 'They Can't Comprehend.'

The EP is a concept album featuring six singles that narrate the life of Alan Turing, the renowned mathematician and wartime codebreaker. This new musical aims to shed light on Turing's extraordinary contributions to science while delving into the emotional complexities of being gay during an era when homosexuality was criminalized.

TURING encapsulates the true story of Alan Turing, a man caught between love and logic, who simply longs to be understood. The project features Vincent Jamal Hooper, known for his roles in The Lion King and Hamilton, James Olivas from the West End production of EVITA, and Mason Olshavsky, who is currently in Lost Boys on Broadway and has appeared in EPIC and Off-Broadway’s The Baker’s Wife. Their participation adds a layer of depth and talent to the project, enhancing the emotional resonance of Turing's narrative. Also joining the TURING EP are talented UK performers Jacob Fowler and Aiden Carson.

TURING unfolds through three pivotal stages of Alan Turing's life, exploring his relationships at ages sixteen, twenty-eight, and forty. With book, music, and lyrics crafted by Michuda and Ward, the narrative is presented in a non-linear fashion, skillfully weaving together moments of joy, discovery, love, and despair. This innovative approach allows listeners to engage with Turing's life on multiple levels, highlighting the profound impact of his work against the backdrop of a society that condemns you for being gay, no matter your status or contributions.

The TURING EP will be available on all major streaming platforms, making it accessible to a wide audience. The EP will be progressively released over the next few months.

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