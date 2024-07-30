Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, July 30
|
Round 5 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition
|
Photos: First Look At Kristin Chenoweth & Company in QUEEN OF VERSAILLES; Announces Broadway Run
|
Melora Hardin, Brittany Bellizeare & More to Star With Robert Downey Jr. in MCNEAL
Photos: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS First Tech Rehearsal
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out photos from Once Upon a Mattress' first tech rehearsal! Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Full Cast and Design Team Set for Premiere of IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny
by Blair Ingenthron
The Muny has announced its full cast and design team for In the Heights, the sixth show in the theatre's 106th season, which runs Aug. 9-15 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. This is the musical's Muny premiere.. (more...)
Jesse Williams Not Returning for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 4
by Josh Sharpe
In Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, Jesse Williams played the fan-favorite character of Tobert who also served as the love interest of Selena Gomez's Mabel. In a new interview, the actor has confirmed that he won't return for the new season, which premieres on Hulu next month. . (more...)
STARLIGHT EXPRESS World Tour & New Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical In The Works
by Joshua Wright
Speaking to Whats On Stage at the opening night of Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton in London, producer Michael Harrison teased two new upcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber project.. (more...)
Laura Michelle Kelly & David Shannon To Lead Nashville Rep's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
by Jeffrey Ellis
Two stars from Broadway and London’s West End – Laura Michelle Kelly and David Shannon – will lead Nashville Repertory Theatre’s production of Sunday in the Park with George, which will be presented April 4-13, 2025, at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center as the final production of the company’s 40th anniversary season.. (more...)
Betsy Wolfe to Depart & JULIET in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Betsy Wolfe will play her final performance as 'Anne Hathaway' in & Juliet on Broadway. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Video: Hear From Steven Pasquale & More From the Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center
by Backstage with Richard Ridge
Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical Nine, directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler will be presented at the Kennedy Center in August. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge went behind the scenes with the company to discuss the show. Hear from Steven Pasquale, Carolee Carmello, and more.
Video: Defy Gravity in New Promo for WICKED and the Paris Olympics
by Josh Sharpe
Defy gravity with a new promo video featuring Team USA at the 2024 Olympics! The highly anticipated Wicked movie, in partnership with the Olympics, has dropped a video featuring visuals of Olympic champion Simone Biles soaring through the air to new voiceover with Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. . (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Sometimes what's meant to break you, makes you brave."
-Mean Girls
Videos