Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 30, 2024
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, July 30
JOB opens on Broadway
Wednesday, July 31
Once Upon A Mattress begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, August 1
Broadway In Bryant Park 2024 - Final Week

Round 5 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition
by Team BWW
Voting is now open for round 5 of BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket, deciding which is the ultimate Tony Award-loser for Best Musical! Voting for this round continues through Sunday, August 4th, 2024.


 

Photos: First Look At Kristin Chenoweth & Company in QUEEN OF VERSAILLES; Announces Broadway Run
by Joshua Wright
The Queen of Versailles will take its Broadway bow during the 2025-26 season, following a the world premiere engagement at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. Check out all-new photos of the cast in action!. (more...)


 

Melora Hardin, Brittany Bellizeare & More to Star With Robert Downey Jr. in MCNEAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the complete cast for its production of McNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher, and starring Robert Downey Jr. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS First Tech Rehearsal
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out photos from Once Upon a Mattress' first tech rehearsal! Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Full Cast and Design Team Set for Premiere of IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny
by Blair Ingenthron
The Muny has announced its full cast and design team for In the Heights, the sixth show in the theatre's 106th season, which runs Aug. 9-15 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. This is the musical's Muny premiere.. (more...

Jesse Williams Not Returning for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 4
by Josh Sharpe
In Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, Jesse Williams played the fan-favorite character of Tobert who also served as the love interest of Selena Gomez's Mabel. In a new interview, the actor has confirmed that he won't return for the new season, which premieres on Hulu next month. . (more...)

STARLIGHT EXPRESS World Tour & New Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical In The Works
by Joshua Wright
Speaking to Whats On Stage at the opening night of Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton in London, producer Michael Harrison teased two new upcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber project.. (more...

Laura Michelle Kelly & David Shannon To Lead Nashville Rep's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
by Jeffrey Ellis
Two stars from Broadway and London’s West End – Laura Michelle Kelly and David Shannon – will lead Nashville Repertory Theatre’s production of Sunday in the Park with George, which will be presented April 4-13, 2025, at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center as the final production of the company’s 40th anniversary season.. (more...)

Betsy Wolfe to Depart & JULIET in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Betsy Wolfe will play her final performance as 'Anne Hathaway' in & Juliet on Broadway. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...

Video: Hear From Steven Pasquale & More From the Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center
by Backstage with Richard Ridge
Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical Nine, directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler will be presented at the Kennedy Center in August.  BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge went behind the scenes with the company to discuss the show. Hear from Steven PasqualeCarolee Carmello, and more. 

Video: Defy Gravity in New Promo for WICKED and the Paris Olympics
by Josh Sharpe
Defy gravity with a new promo video featuring Team USA at the 2024 Olympics! The highly anticipated Wicked movie, in partnership with the Olympics, has dropped a video featuring visuals of Olympic champion Simone Biles soaring through the air to new voiceover with Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. . (more...

