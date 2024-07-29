Video: Defy Gravity in New Promo for WICKED and the Paris Olympics

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Defy gravity with a new promo video featuring Team USA at the 2024 Olympics!

The highly anticipated Wicked movie, in partnership with the Paris Olympics, has dropped a video featuring visuals of Olympic champion Simone Biles soaring through the air to new voiceover with Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The video opens with a sampling of Erivo's rendition of Defying Gravity before she and Ariana Grande begin.

"Flying is not for the faint of heart," Erivo begins.

"You can rise up if you truly believe in the idea that you're meant to do it," adds Grande.

The video chronicles the struggles and success of Biles' athletic career and how rising up in the face of adversity can only make you stronger.

"That's what it means to defy gravity," Grande tells us.

Watch the full video!

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.