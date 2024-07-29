Jesse Williams Not Returning for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sorry, Tobert fans: you're out of luck.

In Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, Jesse Williams played the fan-favorite character who also served as the love interest of Selena Gomez's Mabel. However, the actor has confirmed that he won't be returning for the new season, which premieres on Hulu next month.

"No, I'm not on that show anymore," Williams said in an interview with People. In the third season, Tobert acted as the camera operator for the documentary about the Broadway debut of Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd. A reason for his absence wasn't specified, but the end of Season 3 saw the character return to Los Angeles for work.

In a 2023 interview with the outlet, Gomez discussed his experience working with Gomez on the series, saying “We built something that created a nice parallel to these two characters we are playing that are just meeting each other, feeling each other out, and trying to find common ground."

Jesse Williams was nominated for a Tony Award in 2022 for his performance in Take Me Out. His other credits include 'Dr. Jackson Avery' on ABC's hit series "Grey's Anatomy" Lee Daniels' The Butler, The Cabin in the Woods, and Band Aid.

Though Williams isn't returning, Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will see plenty of familiar faces including the trio (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'vine Joy Randolph.

In the new season of Only Murders, the characters will spend some time in Los Angeles as this in-universe movie based on the podcast is being developed. At the same time, they attempt to uncover the apparent murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season. It premieres on Hulu on August 27.