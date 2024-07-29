STARLIGHT EXPRESS World Tour & New Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical In The Works

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Speaking to Whats On Stage at the opening night of Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton in London, producer Michael Harrison teased two new upcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber project.

Harrison shared that the current production of Starlight Express, playing in a tailor-made space at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, will be going "around the world" - though no timeline was shared.

Harrison also noted that "There is a new Lloyd Webber musical, I’m producing it, we’re not ready to say exactly what it is yet but it’s thrilling – he’s writing phenomenal melody – it’s really really exciting. We’ll probably announce something later in the year. I’ll tell you one thing: it’s not on roller blades."

Back in June, BroadwayWorld reported that Lloyd Webber had completed this next "big" musical.

Michael Harrison’s West End musicals include The Little Big Things (@sohoplace), Crazy For You (Gillian Lynne), The Wizard of Oz (The London Palladium), Oklahoma! (Wyndham’s), The Drifters Girl (Garrick), two seasons of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (The London Palladium), Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein (Garrick), Annie (Piccadilly), Mrs Henderson Presents (Noël Coward), Gypsy (Savoy) and The Bodyguard (Adelphi and Dominion).

In 2022 with Andrew Lloyd Webber, he formed Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals to produce both new musicals and revivals of Andrew’s existing work. Productions include Jamie Lloyd’s reimagined Sunset Boulevard (Savoy) starring Nicole Scherzinger.

Harrison is currently producing Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton (The London Palladium), and upcoming projects include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond (Edinburgh Playhouse), War Horse (UK Tour).

Harrison also produced Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks on tour in the UK.