Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2026- LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Opens At Radio City Music Hall and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ We're waking up with some exciting news from yesterday's stories. Tracee Ellis Ross opened up about her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, while John Mulaney announced new Mister Whatever dates including the Music Box Theatre. On the theatrical front, the cast was revealed for Merrily We Roll Along at Signature Theatre, and RAGTIME broke an all-time box office record! Plus, Kids' Night on Broadway returns in August with 21 participating shows. Check out these stories and more below!
But first...
|Coming Up
Thursday, July 30
Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 2
Sunday, August 2
Ragtime closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|Must Watch
|Video: Why Tracee Ellis Ross Couldn't Say No to EVERY BRILLIANT THING
by Nicole Rosky
Award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross made her long-awaited Broadway debut earlier this month, taking the stage in Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre. Before opening night, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to reflect on the journey, the Broadway community, and what makes the deeply moving play so special. Watch in this video.. (more...)
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Video: Nicholas Christopher Sings 'Easy As Life' From AIDA at MCC's MISCAST26
Video: DEATH NOTE Arrives in London- Inside the Sitzprobe
Video: Mark Ballas & Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'We Both Reached for the Gun' in CHICAGO
Video: Sherie Rene Scott and Sierra Boggess Sing AIDA in the Car
|Hot Photos
|Industry Insights
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 07/26/2026.. (more...)
Kids' Night on Broadway to Return in August With JUST IN TIME, WICKED and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kids' Night on Broadway will return, with 21 participating Broadway shows. A program of The Broadway League, Kids’ Night on Broadway allows anyone 18 and under to attend a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.. (more...)
THE BALUSTERS by David Lindsay-Abaire Released by TCG Books
by Chloe Rabinowitz
TCG Books has published The Balusters, a new play by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner David Lindsay-Abaire, following its five Tony Award nominations including Best Play.. (more...)
MINECRAFT EXPERIENCE Tops One Million Visitors as MOONLIGHT TRAIL Debuts
by Joshua Wright
MINECRAFT EXPERIENCE has drawn more than one million visitors worldwide, as the franchise's new outdoor nighttime adventure MOONLIGHT TRAIL made its premiere in Buenos Aires, Argentina.. (more...)
Brevo Theatre to Receive Carbonell Awards' Jan McArt Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Carbonell Awards named Brevo Theatre the recipient of the Jan McArt Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Small Theatre, the third of nine Special Awards announced this season.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 07/26/2026.. (more...)
Review: GOOD CHARLOTTE AND AVENGE SEVENFOLD NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2026 at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre
by Jared Fessler
What did our critic think of GOOD CHARLOTTE AND AVENGE SEVENFOLD NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2026 at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre?. (more...)
Jason Gotay, Melanie Field and Jake Loewenthal to Star in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Signature Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the musical Merrily We Roll Along, Stephen Sondheim's masterwork about friendship, ambition and the compromises that shape a life.. (more...)
Alex Newell Reveals the ‘Awful Things’ Said at the Stage Door, Is ‘Always in Disbelief’
by Michael Gioia
While Alex Newell said that stage dooring has become a ‘little too close to comfort,’ the Broadway performer noted that they’re ‘very approachable’ while out in public.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: FROM THE ALPS TO THE AUVERGNE, Royal Albert Hall
by Louise Penn
The thene of the evening is the great outdoors, with the LEO'S blending of the old and new making the audience stamp their feet for more.. (more...)
New NYPL Photo Exhibition Will Spotlight Animal Muses of Broadway and Beyond
by Nicole Rosky
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts just announced Unleashed: Pets of the Performing Arts, a new exhibition that pulls from the Library’s archival material to tell the stories of the profound ways pets shaped the lives of some of the world’s most consequential performers. . (more...)
THE ADAM AND JOE SHOW to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Live at Royal Albert Hall
by Stephi Wild
ADAM BUXTON and JOE CORNISH will reunite at London's Royal Albert Hall to mark 30 years since their Channel 4 series first aired, featuring clips and behind-the-scenes stories from the show.. (more...)
New Cast Set For SIX THE MUSICAL UK and International Tour
by Stephi Wild
A new company of queens will take over the UK and international tour of SIX, opening at Edinburgh Festival Theatre before dates across the UK, Ireland and Luxembourg.. (more...)
RESONANCE & REMEDIES to Bring LA Soundscapes to Hacienda Heights Park
by Stephi Wild
A free concert curated by Nancy Arteaga will bring tropicalia lounge, conscious reggae, and soul selectors to William Steinmetz Park as part of the Sounds of LA County series.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"The world, at once, in perfect harmony."
- The Lion King