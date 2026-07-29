Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2026- LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Opens At Radio City Music Hall and More

Video: Nicholas Christopher Sings 'Easy As Life' From AIDA at MCC's MISCAST26

by Michael Major

Nicholas Christopher performs 'Easy as Life' from AIDA at MCC Theater's MISCAST26, the annual gala featuring Broadway stars taking on songs from roles they would not traditionally play. Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: DEATH NOTE Arrives in London- Inside the Sitzprobe

by Nicole Rosky

DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL is back in London, opening at the Barbican Theatre for a strictly limited six-week season this July. The cast is led by Xander Pang and Colin Ryan, with Stephanie Zaharis as Misa Amane, Telly Leung as Ryuk, Grace Mouat as Rem, Paolo Montalban as Soichiro Yagami, Chloe Saracco as Jerasu, and Elsie Buckley as Sayu. Check out highlights from inside the sitzprobe in this video!. (more...)

Video: Mark Ballas & Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'We Both Reached for the Gun' in CHICAGO

by Michael Major

Watch a video of Mark Ballas and Krysta Rodriguez performing the signature Billy Flynn and Roxie Hart number 'We Both Reached For the Gun' in a new clip from Broadway's CHICAGO.. (more...)