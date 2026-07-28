Video: Tracee Ellis Ross on Finding Joy, Community, and Her Broadway Home with EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross made her long-awaited Broadway debut earlier this month, taking the stage in Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre. Before opening night, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to reflect on the journey, the Broadway community, and what makes the deeply moving play so special.

Ross admitted the milestone still hadn't fully sunk in. "It's a little surreal. I think it feels exciting, that's for sure... I think I got to get on that stage."

While making her Broadway debut is a dream come true, Ross said the biggest surprise has been discovering the theater community itself: "I think the biggest surprise and delight has been the Broadway community. It's different than the Hollywood community... The ushers are part of this play in the most extraordinary way... These are the kings and queens of Broadway. They make it all run, they make it look effortless, and they make it seamless. They are making magic every day."

Ross explained that she knew Every Brilliant Thing was the right project almost immediately after reading the script, praising its uplifting approach to difficult subject matter. "I knew—I wasn't even done with it—I was like, 'I'm doing this.' I think it's a combination of the writing, the message underneath, removing the stigma around depression and suicide while telling it in a life-affirming way... I'm there just sharing the experience and being of service to the material, in service of the audience."

That relationship with the audience has quickly become one of her favorite parts of performing the show. Because each performance invites audience participation, Ross says no two nights are ever alike.

"Joyful, absolutely joyful," she said with a laugh. "Sometimes you get people and you're just like, 'Well, that was weird!' One lady stabbed me in the leg. I was like, 'Well, I'm dead now.' So fabulous and amazing and my favorite part of everything."

Watch the full interview with Tracee Ellis Ross as she celebrates her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing in this video.

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