THE BALUSTERS by David Lindsay-Abaire Released by TCG Books

Theatre Communications Group has published The Balusters by Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, available now from TCG Books, fresh off of its five Tony Awards nominations.

In The Balusters, The Vernon Point Association could be described as a very outspoken bunch. They're known for diligently upkeeping their sanctuary—from porch railings to trash cans, no infraction goes undocumented. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer makes an inconceivable suggestion: a stop sign, perched on the enclave's most picturesque block.

Journeying through big feelings with Lindsay-Abaire's signature humor and sharp eye for human behavior, The Balusters is a window into what happens when communities change faster than the people who reside in them.

The Balusters ran on Broadway from April to June, 2026. Nominated for five 2026 Tony Awards, including Best Play, The Balusters continues Lindsay-Abaire's celebrated body of work exploring the complicated, often funny ways people navigate change, loss, class, family, and one another. His plays and musicals include the Pulitzer Prize–winning Rabbit Hole, Good People, and the Tony Award–winning musical Kimberly Akimbo.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Lindsay-Abaire is a Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–winning playwright, screenwriter, lyricist, and librettist. His works for theater include Rabbit Hole, Good People, Shrek The Musical (Jeanine Tesori, composer), Ripcord, Fuddy Meers, Wonder of the World, and A Devil Inside, among others.

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