Video: DEATH NOTE Arrives in London- Inside the Sitzprobe





Death Note: THE MUSICAL is back in London, opening at the Barbican Theatre for a strictly limited six-week season this July. The cast is led by Xander Pang and Colin Ryan, with Stephanie Zaharis as Misa Amane, Telly Leung as Ryuk, Grace Mouat as Rem, Paolo Montalban as Soichiro Yagami, Chloe Saracco as Jerasu, and Elsie Buckley as Sayu.

The ensemble is made up of CJ Benoiton, Louise Liluna Browning, Aoife Haakenson, Samantha Ho, Katie Ka Lay Ho, Olivia Hazel Jones, Matthew Koon, Abel Law, Luchia Moss, Patrick Munday, Richie Paisley, Regine Phua, Nicky Wong Rush, and Ernest Stroud. The company is completed by Nicole Carlisle, Renz Cardenas and David Ouch who are Swings and Sian Yeo as Swing / Dance Captain.

The worldwide phenomenon Death Note: THE MUSICAL, based on the globally bestselling manga created by writer Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata, comes to the Barbican Theatre this summer in a newly reimagined musical production, featuring a revised script and newly written songs alongside the original acclaimed score by Frank Wildhorn, with lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell. Following ten years of acclaimed sold-out productions across Asia and record-breaking concerts at the London Palladium, this much-anticipated reimagined production will open on 30 July for a limited six-week season.

Death Note: THE MUSICAL tells the story of Light Yagami, played by Xander Pang, an exceptionally gifted high school student who one day discovers a mysterious notebook bearing a chilling rule: “Any human whose name is written in this notebook will die in 40 seconds.” The notebook, known as the Death Note, has been dropped into the human world out of boredom by the Shinigami Ryuk. Disillusioned by a justice system he believes fails to punish criminals, Light tests the notebook's power triggering the sudden death of a criminal live on television.

Convinced he has been chosen to become the “god of a new world,” Light begins using the Death Note to eliminate criminals across the globe. As unexplained deaths mount, the public coins the name “Kira” for the unseen killer, with supporters praising his actions as crime rates plummet. With no physical evidence to follow, the authorities turn to the enigmatic master detective L, played by Colin Ryan, setting the stage for a gripping psychological battle between two brilliant minds.

Check out highlights from inside the sitzprobe with the cast and orchestra in this video!

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 Everything to Know About DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL

If you are new to Death Note, there is a lot to catch up on. It has inspired multiple adaptations across television, film, novels, video games, and even stage productions, becoming one of the most influential franchises in contemporary Japanese pop culture. The musical features a score by Tony, Grammy and Emmy nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell. Wildhorn and Murphy's past collaborations include The Civil War, Swing, Wonderland, Carmen, and Count of Monte Cristo. Wildhorn is perhaps best known for Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, The Scarlet Pimpernall, and Dracula. Wildhorn's work on Death Note led to more manga adaptations, including Fist of the North Star in 2021 and Your Lie In April in 2022. I see Death Note as this total international, breaking the glass ceiling of what manga can be musically, around the world,' Wildhorn recently told BroadwayWorld.