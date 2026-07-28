Kids' Night on Broadway to Return in August With JUST IN TIME, WICKED and More

Kids' Night on Broadway will return to New York City on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, with 21 participating Broadway shows. A program of The Broadway League, Kids’ Night on Broadway allows anyone 18 and under to attend a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date. To be the first to know when tickets go on sale, sign up for The Broadway Fan Clubat KidsNightonBroadway.com. (Must be 13 or older to join the free Fan Club).

Participating shows include: Aladdin, & Juliet, Buena Vista Social Club, Chicago, The Great Gatsby*, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Just In Time, The Lion King, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, The Outsiders, Paranormal Activity, Schmigadoon!, SIX: The Musical*, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Titaníque, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Wicked. *The performance dates for The Great Gatsby and SIX: The Musical will take place on Wednesday, August 26.

Families are encouraged to review each show's recommended age guidance before purchasing tickets, as participating productions are intended for different age groups. (Please note that participating shows are subject to change.)

Kids’ Night on Broadway is celebrated with in-theatre activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. In addition, 15 restaurants in the Theatre District, the Museum of Broadway, and Top of the Rock will offer exclusive deals for Kids' Night on Broadway ticketholders on Tuesday, August 25. Many of the participating restaurants will offer free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a full evening out. Visit KidsNightonBroadway.com/before-the-show for more information.

Kids’ Night on Broadway participating restaurants include:Applebee’s (42 nd St.), Applebee’s (50 th St.), Bar Mexicana, Carmine’s Italian Restaurant Times Square, Churrascaria Plataforma, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, Hard Rock Cafe, Havana Central, Le Rivage, Mermaid Oyster Bar, Playwright Celtic Pub, Playwright Tavern, P.S. Kitchen, Schnipper’s, and Virgil’s Real Barbecue.

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