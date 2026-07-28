Jason Gotay, Melanie Field and Jake Loewenthal to Star in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the musical Merrily We Roll Along, Stephen Sondheim's masterwork about friendship, ambition and the compromises that shape a life. Based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart and featuring a book by George Furth (Company, The Act), the production will be directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Pippin, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's Pippin, Fiddler on the Roof). Merrily We Roll Along will star Jason Gotay (Broadway's Floyd Collins, HBO's Gossip Girl) as Franklin Shepard, Melanie Field (Amazon's A League of Their Own, Shakespeare Theatre Company's Othello) as Mary Flynn, and Jake Loewenthal (Signature's Fiddler on the Roof, Private Jones) as Charley Kringas. Performances run August 25 – November 1, 2026 in Signature's MAX Theatre.

Directed by Matthew Gardiner, Sondheim's masterwork about friendship, ambition and the compromises that shape a life takes the Signature stage after a 20-year absence. Told in reverse chronological order, Merrily We Roll Along follows three longtime friends as they navigate idealism, loyalty and disappointment over the course of twenty years. The successes and failures of their adulthoods unwind as the cynicism of age erases back to the glowing optimism of youth. Crackling with wit and a rich musical score, Sondheim's gem features the gorgeous songs “Our Time,” “Good Thing Going,” and “Not a Day Goes By.”

The cast of Merrily We Roll Along is rounded out by Kerstin Anderson (Broadway's My Fair Lady, National Tour of The Sound of Music) as Beth Spencer, Maria Rizzo (Signature's Pippin, Ragtime) as Gussie Carneige, James Whalen (Shakespeare Theatre Company's Othello, Signature's Primary Trust) as Joe Josephson, and Neal Gaensehals (Kennedy Center's The Nutcracker, StageCoach Theatre's A Christmas Story) as Frank Jr. The ensemble of Merrily We Roll Along includes Joel Ashur (Studio Theatre's Good Bones, Arena Stage's Tempestuous Elements) as Jerome, Ben Beckley (Broadway's What the Constitution Means to Me, National Tour of Peter and the Starcatcher) as Terry/Mr. Spencer, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Broadway's Legally Blonde, Hairspray) Scotty/Mrs. Spencer, Eric Easter (HBO Max's The Pitt, The Theater Center's Sulfur Bottom) as Ru, Jonah Ho'okano (National Tour of Disney's Aladdin, Theatre Raleigh's Come From Away) as Tyler, Stephen Russell Murray (Signature's Fiddler on the Roof, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical) as Bunker, Beatrice Owens (Signature's Fiddler on the Roof, Keegan Theatre's Hands on a Hardbody) as Dory, Sarah Anne Sillers (Arena Stage's Damn Yankees, Signature's Sweeney Todd) as KT, and Alondra Trinidad-Colon as Meg. Austin Anderson (Prather Productions' Waitress), Kimberly Camacho (NextStop Theatre Company's Footloose), Sophia Early (Round House Theatre's Next to Normal), and Max von Kolnitz (The Rep's HAIR) are swings. Henry Hampton Bedford (National Children's Theatre's Alice in Wonderland) is an understudy.

The creative team for Merrily We Roll Along includes Scenic Design by Wilson Chin (Broadway's Cost of Living, Signature's The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical), Costume Design by Ivania Stack (Signature's Fiddler on the Roof, In the Heights), Lighting Design by Cory Pattak (Broadway's Spamalot, The Great Gatsby), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature's Pippin, Safety Not Guaranteed), and Wig & Hair Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's Pippin, Fiddler on the Roof). Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer. Casting is by Charlotte Sandor. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Taryn Friend and Jackson Norman are Assistant Stage Managers, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, Kelly Crandall d'Amboise is the Associate Choreographer, William Yanesh is the Associate Music Director, Lily Tomasic is the Assistant Scenic Designer, Colin Franz is the Assistant Costume Designer, Catherine Girardi is the Associate Lighting Designer, and Mo Oslejsek is the Associate Sound Designer.

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