John Mulaney Reveals New MISTER WHATEVER Dates, Including Broadway's Music Box





John Mulaney appeared on TODAY to reveal a new lineup of New York City shows as part of his Mister Whatever stand-up tour, while also opening up about what it is like to bring his family along for the ride. The comedian, who recently became the first comedian to headline and sell out Wrigley Field, discussed his mother-in-law's favorite part of touring and shared that his daughter has taken to doing sound checks on stage before his shows.

Mulaney is a four-time Emmy Award, Critics' Choice Award and WGA Award-winning writer, comedian and actor. He has brought Mister Whatever to stops including the Mahalia Jackson Theater for Performing Arts in New Orleans and a December date scheduled at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. Last year, Mulaney hosted, wrote and executive produced the Netflix talk show Everybody's Live With John Mulaney, a continuation of Everybody's In LA that featured monologues, guests and musical segments.

The TODAY appearance centered on THE FAMILY angle of the tour, with Mulaney describing the experience of having his kids and mother-in-law join him on THE ROAD rather than detailing new career milestones. The exclusive reveal of additional New York City tour stops gives fans IN THE CITY a chance to catch Mister Whatever as it continues to expand its run. For more on where Mister Whatever has been heading next, read about the tour's stop at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Comedy Cellar

Thursday, Jan. 7

Blue Note

Friday, Jan. 8

Joe's Pub

Saturday, Jan. 9

Bowery Ballroom

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Music Box Theater on Broadway

Monday, Jan. 11

Beacon Theatre

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Carnegie Hall

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Radio City Music Hall

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Madison Square Garden

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