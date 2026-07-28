Video: Sherie Rene Scott and Sierra Boggess Sing AIDA in the Car

Sherie Rene Scott shared a video on Instagram of herself and Sierra Boggess in the car, belting out "Every Story Is A Love Story" from Aida. Scott starred as Amneris in the show's original Broadway production in 2000. She received the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Female for the role.

"How musical theater people vacay Part 1," Scott wrote in the caption. "On vacation in Mexico and she’s gotta sing about Egypt. Friends know your old lyrics better than you do."

Check out the full video!

About Aida

Aida (also known as Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida) is a musical with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls, and David Henry Hwang. It is based on the opera of the same name written by Antonio Ghislanzoni with music by Giuseppe Verdi. The musical was originally produced by Hyperion Theatricals.

Aida premiered on Broadway on March 23, 2000, running for 1,852 performances until September 5, 2004. It was nominated for five Tony Awards and won four, including Best Original Score. It was also named by Time as one of the top ten theatre productions of the year.

Aida celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, and BroadwayWorld chatted with the show's original stars and creative team.

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