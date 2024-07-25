News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 25, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, July 25
Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 3
Sunday, July 28
Sabbath Girl opens Off-Broadway

Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho Will Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB This Fall
by A.A. Cristi
GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert and 'Moana' star Auli’i Cravalho will make their respective Broadway debuts as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ this Fall in the Tony Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. We have all of the details here! . (more...)


 

Video: Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Immersive World of the WICKED Movie
by Josh Sharpe
Universal has just dropped a new featurette for the highly anticipated Wicked movie, which gives eager viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the building of the cinematic world of the film. Watch the featurette now! . (more...)


 

Photos: Cast of NINE at the Kennedy Center Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical Nine, directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler will be presented at the Kennedy Center in August. See photos of the company meeting the press below!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Exclusive: 'I'm With Her' from Signature Theatre's Revised SOFT POWER
by Joshua Wright
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast of Signature Theatre's DC premiere of Soft Power in rehearsal. Soft Power is a musical fantasia with music by Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home) and book and lyrics by David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Yellow Face).. (more...

Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Joy Woods & Colin Donnell Join RAGTIME at New York City Center
by Nicole Rosky
New stars will be making new music this fall! New York City Center announced additional casting for the Annual Gala Presentation Ragtime, directed by Tony nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet. Check out who is joining the cast.. (more...

Photos: Aaron Tveit and Ericka Yang Announce They're Expecting Their First Child
by Lauren Hilton
Broadway star Aaron Tveit and his partner Ericka Hunter took to Instagram to reveal they are expecting their first child together.. (more...

Robyn Hurder Will Miss Performances of CHICAGO Due to a Hamstring Injury
by Stephi Wild
Robyn Hurder has taken to social media to share that she will be missing some upcoming performances of Chicago due to a hamstring injury.. (more...

Video: First Look At Contemporary Production of MY FAIR LADY in Austria
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at a contemporary production of My Fair Lady, now on stage at the Seefestspiele Mörbisch, the world's largest festival of operettas and musicals.. (more...

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY and More Will Come to UK Cinemas This Autumn
by Stephi Wild
The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals will be coming to over 350 cinemas across the UK and Ireland this Autumn for a season of must see shows for theatre enthusiasts everywhere. Learn more about the shows you can catch in cinemas here!. (more...)

