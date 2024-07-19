Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 19, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Mandy Gonzalez to Guest Star as 'Norma Desmond' at Select Performances of SUNSET BLVD.
Photo: Sutton Foster & Daniel Breaker Reunite in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Rehearsals
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Starring Darren Criss & Helen J Shen Sets New Dates; Complete Cast Revealed
Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
by Genevieve Rafter- Keddy
106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. See photos from yesterday's show featuring the magic of Disney on Broadway,
Full Cast & Design Team Set for WAITRESS at The Muny
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Muny has revealed its full cast and design team for Waitress, the fifth show in the theatre’s 106th season. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
BC/EFA Executive Director Tom Viola To Step Down At the End of 2024
by A.A. Cristi
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola will retire from the nonprofit at the end of 2024, ending a 36-year tenure.
The Apollo is Among the Honorees For the 48th Kennedy Center Honors
by Stephi Wild
The Apollo is among this year's honorees for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors, celebrating lifetime artistic achievements. This marks the first time an institution receives the honor.. (more...)
Review Roundup: THE BAKER'S WIFE at Menier Chocolate Factory
by Nicole Rosky
The Menier Chocolate Factory just celebrated opening night of Gordon Greenberg’s production of The Baker’s Wife – with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Joseph Stein. Let's see what the London critics are saying!. (more...)
Video: New BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Trailer With Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder & More
by Josh Sharpe
A new trailer for the Beetlejuice sequel has just premiered, featuring new scenes and a longer look at the main and supporting cast of wacky characters. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 film, will premiere in theaters on September 6. . (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
