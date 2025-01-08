Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 8, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 8, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Renell Taylor Shares His Favorite Backstage Moments From A WONDERFUL WORLD

by Stephi Wild

Catch up with Renell Taylor, who is appearing in A Wonderful World on Broadway. Below, he takes us backstage at Studio 54 (with photos by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski) to share some of his favorite backstage routines, moments, must-haves and more.

Exclusive: Lea Salonga Discovers Her Family’s Forgotten Past in FINDING YOUR ROOTS

by Josh Sharpe

In this exclusive clip from the Season 11 premiere of Finding Your Roots, Tony-winner Lea Salonga learns about her family’s surprising and previously unknown history of privilege and prosperity.



Photos/Video: Jonathan Bailey and More in Rehearsal For RICHARD II

by Stephi Wild

All new photos and video footage have been released of Jonathan Bailey and the company of Richard II on their first day of rehearsals. Learn more about Richard II here!. (more...)

Listen: JOY THE MUSICAL Concept Album Sets Release; Hear the First Song

by Michael Major

Hear the first song from the upcoming concept album for Joy the Musical! Watch AnnMarie Milazzo perform the title track, 'The Shape Of Things,' in a new music video for the project now.. (more...)

Reba McEntire to Produce and Star in New Film Written by Playwright Bekah Brunstetter

by Josh Sharpe

Reba McEntire will both star and produce in a new film adaptation of the novel The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion, with a script written by The Notebook's Bekah Brunstetter.. (more...)

Full Cast Set For MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell

by Stephi Wild

The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced the full cast for William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Caroline Bowman Sing 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' Ahead of SUNSET BOULEVARD Debut

by Michael Major

Caroline Bowman has shared a video of herself performing 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' ahead of her Sunset Boulevard debut this weekend. Bowman – the standby to Nicole Scherzinger – will be playing Norma Desmond for the first time.. (more...)

Video: Watch Phillipa Soo's First HAMILTON Audition For 'Hamilten' Celebration

by Michael Major

Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared a video of Phillipa Soo's first Hamilton audition. Watch a video of her singing 'That Would Be Enough' to celebrate 10 years of Hamilton now!. (more...)

Video: Charli D'Amelio Shares Reaction to Booking & JULIET: 'I Burst Into Tears'

by Stephi Wild

Charli D'Amelio is currently in the Broadway production of & Juliet. D'Amelio recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she commented on her reaction to booking the role. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Cynthia Erivo

Other birthdays on this day include:

David Bowie

Elvis Presley

Harriet Harris

Ron Cephas-Jones

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!