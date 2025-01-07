Reba McEntire to Produce and Star in New Film Written by Playwright Bekah Brunstetter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reba McEntire has set her next film, in partnership with faith-based independent studio Wonder Project. According to Deadline, the country superstar will both star and produce in the project, which is an adaptation of Fannie Flagg's novel The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion.

The script has been penned by playwright Bekah Brunstetter, who was nominated for a Tony Award for The Notebook. Brunstetter's other writing credits include the plays F*cking Art and The Cake, along with NBC's This Is Us. In 2019, her name was attached to a television adaptation of Rodger & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! which has yet to come to fruition. Callie Khouri is the director, who is known for her work in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise and the ABC musical series Nashville.

According to the official listing, the novel follows Mrs. Sookie Poole of Point Clear, Alabama, who has just married off the last of her daughters and is looking forward to relaxing and perhaps traveling with her husband, Earle. The only thing left to contend with is her mother, the formidable Lenore Simmons Krackenberry. Lenore may be a lot of fun for other people, but is, for the most part, an overbearing presence for her daughter. Then one day, quite by accident, Sookie discovers a secret about her mother’s past that knocks her for a loop and suddenly calls into question everything she ever thought she knew about herself, her family, and her future.

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire is currently starring and executive producing the new NBC comedy, Happy's Place, and she continues to serve as a coach on The Voice. Other credits include her lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun and the 6-season television sitcom Reba.