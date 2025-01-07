Video: Watch Caroline Bowman Sing 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' Ahead of SUNSET BOULEVARD Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Caroline Bowman has shared a video of herself performing "As If We Never Said Goodbye" ahead of her Sunset Blvd. debut this weekend.

Bowman – who serves as standby to Nicole Scherzinger in the production – will be playing Norma Desmond for the first time this weekend on January 12 at 3:00 pm. Mandy Gonzalez is playing the role this week while Scherzinger is on vacation.

"It’s been almost 6 months since I’ve been on stage in front of a live audience and nearly 6 years since I’ve been on Broadway," she revealed in the caption. "I don’t feel fully me when I’m not performing. I’ve been back in a Broadway theatre and grateful for it and all lessons but I’m glad I get to put all the hard work to use even if it’s just once. The idea that I get to sing this song even once in front of an audience is a gift. It will be a completely singular experience."

Bowman received praise from Scherzinger in the comments, who wrote: "I just love listening to you sing."

The Wicked and Frozen alum went on to share a video of her audition tape for the musical, which was filmed in Ottawa, ON while she was on tour with Frozen. At the end of the post, she can be seen in the iconic Norma Desmond blood that is featured at the end of the production.

Bowman mentioned that January 12 "might be the only time" she plays the role, as she is set to depart the production to star as Karen in the upcoming Smash musical on Broadway.

Scherzinger is slated to return to Sunset Blvd on Wednesday, January 15.

About Sunset Boulevard

Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. is now running at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out what all of the critics had to say here.

Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.