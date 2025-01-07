Video: Charli D'Amelio Shares Reaction to Booking & JULIET: 'I Burst Into Tears'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dancer and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is currently playing the dance-heavy ensemble role of "Charmion" in the Broadway production of & Juliet. D'Amelio recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she commented on her reaction to booking the role.

"I immediately burst into tears," she shared. "I was home alone and I didn't know what to do, I was pacing around my house."

D'Amelio went on to say that getting to perform on Broadway is a dream come true for her.

"I was just so proud and nervous, but so excited," she gushed. "This is the dream. Everyone who loves their creative outlet, this is what you work for. It is such an honor to be a part of it. I'm having the time of my life."

Watch the full video here!

D'Amelio recently extended her role in & Juliet and will be performing through Sunday, April 6, 2025 at the Sondheim Theatre. A competitive dancer for over a decade, her passion for movement has always been at the heart of her creative journey. While widely recognized for her influence as a leading digital creator, Charli’s dedication to dance has remained a driving force throughout her career, which includes winning “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31. Her work on social media has earned her recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Variety.