Listen: JOY THE MUSICAL Concept Album Sets Release; Hear the First Song

Hear the first song from the upcoming concept album for Joy the Musical!

Grammy and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo will release “The Shape of Things: Songs From Joy The Musical” on January 17. The concept album is inspired by Joy, the powerful and uplifting new musical based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano.

Watch Milazzo perform the title track, "The Shape Of Things," in a new music video for the project above.

Written and performed by Milazzo, produced by Sonny Paladino, and with music supervision by Andy Einhorn, the digital album is available for pre-order HERE.

“Making this record was an opportunity for me to get back to my roots in the recording studio, working with my band and doing the thing I love most - writing and singing songs,” Milazzo stated.

Milazzo, a Grammy, Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee, has worked on productions such as Spring Awakening (vocal arrangements), Next to Normal (vocal arrangements), If/Then (vocal arrangements), Finding Neverland (vocal design), Once on This Island (orchestrations), 1776 (vocal design), Almost Famous (vocal design), and A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical (vocal design). She is currently working on a stage musical based on Amy Bloom’s novel Lucky Us with 16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster.

Track List for “The Shape of Things: Songs From Joy The Musical”

1. Welcome To My World

2. The Shape Of Things

3. I Got People

4. Out of Here

5. The Only Mop You'll Ever Need

6. We Sell Stories (The Doo Wop Project)

7. Walk With Me (Drew Gehling)

8. Mother's Daughter

9. Have You Ever Felt That?

10. Is This As Good As It Gets?

11. Make a Miracle

Joy, a heartwarming and powerful biographical musical based on the life of Joy Mangano – the entrepreneur, inventor, best-selling author, and self-made millionaire. This uplifting true story is about one woman’s triumphant climb, from divorce to single motherhood and bankruptcy, to becoming a wildly successful dynamo that all started with the invention of a mop – her Miracle Mop! Joy is a feel-good musical about finding yourself through determination, imagination, and reinvention with a twist, and is sure to inspire audiences.

Joy features a score by Milazzo, book by Tony Award winner Ken Davenport, and music direction by Paladino. The musical, produced by Davenport and Sandi Moran with TBD Theatricals, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Scott Abrams, Christine Petti, Sheri and Les Biller, Marco Santarelli, Michael T. Cohen & Robin Reinach, Megan Ann Rasmussen, Christine G. Williamson, and Matthew Salloway, recently had an industry reading directed by Lorin Latarro.