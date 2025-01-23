Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 23, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Today's Call Sheet: Thursday, January 23

English opens on Broadway

Friday, January 24

Redwood begins preview on Broadway

WICKED Welcomes New Elphaba and Glinda This Spring

by Stephi Wild

Wicked will welcome two new leads, including the first Black actress to play Elphaba full time on Broadway! Learn more about the new cast members and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Exclusive Photos: First Look at PARADE National Tour

by Joshua Wright

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at touring production of the recent Broadway revival of Parade is now on tour across the United States. The production is on stage through January 26th, 2025 at Hennepin Arts in Minneapolis.. (more...)

Video: Sneak Peek of SCHMIGADOON at the Kennedy Center

by Joey Mervis

Schmigadoon may have reached its end on Apple TV+, but it's been resurrected for the stage! Watch in this video as we meet the cast and check our sneak previews of 'Corn Puddin',''Not That Kinda Gal,' and the title song.. ( Schmigadoon may have reached its end on Apple TV+, but it's been resurrected for the stage! Watch in this video as we meet the cast and check our sneak previews of 'Corn Puddin',''Not That Kinda Gal,' and the title song.. ( more...

Interview: Christopher Lowell is the January 2025 Debut of the Month

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld spoke with Lowell about how it feels to be making his Broadway debut in Cult of Love, working alongside a cast that includes Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, Mare Winningham and others, his favorite onstage moment, and more.

Photos: Jeremy Jordan Receives Portrait at Sardi's

by Stephi Wild

On Friday, January 17th, Jeremy Jordan and friends celebrated his Sardi's caricature unveiling. Those in attendance included Ashley Spencer, Ben Rauhala, and more. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)

Dick Van Dyke Shares Why He Doesn't Like the BYE BYE BIRDIE Movie

by Josh Sharpe

In a recent interview, Dick Van Dyke revealed why he feels that the Bye Bye Birdie movie is a 'drag' despite reprising the role that won him a Tony Award on Broadway.. (more...)

OH, MARY, WICKED Movie & More Receive GLAAD Award Nominations

by Josh Sharpe

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, has announced the nominees for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, including five Broadway shows, Mean Girls, Wicked, Agatha All Along, the 77th Tony Awards and more.. (more...)

Video: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Perform From THE LAST FIVE YEARS

by Stephi Wild

We've got an all new sneak peek at the music from The Last Five Years, featuring clips of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in the studio. The video features Nick performing “Moving Too Fast” and Adrienne performing “I Can Do Better Than That.” . (more...)

Video: Ryan McCartan Takes First Bow in THE GREAT GATSBY

by Stephi Wild

Ryan McCartan has officially taken over the role of Jay Gatsby in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby. He took his first bow on January 21, 2025. Check out video of McCartan's first curtain call here!. (more...)

Chita Rivera

Other birthdays on this date include:

James Rado

James L. Nederlander

Irene Sharaff

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!