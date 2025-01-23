Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 23, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Thursday, January 23
WICKED Welcomes New Elphaba and Glinda This Spring
Exclusive Photos: First Look at PARADE National Tour
Video: Sneak Peek of SCHMIGADOON at the Kennedy Center
by Joey Mervis
Schmigadoon may have reached its end on Apple TV+, but it's been resurrected for the stage! Watch in this video as we meet the cast and check our sneak previews of 'Corn Puddin',''Not That Kinda Gal,' and the title song.. (more...)
Interview: Christopher Lowell is the January 2025 Debut of the Month
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld spoke with Lowell about how it feels to be making his Broadway debut in Cult of Love, working alongside a cast that includes Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, Mare Winningham and others, his favorite onstage moment, and more.
Photos: Jeremy Jordan Receives Portrait at Sardi's
by Stephi Wild
On Friday, January 17th, Jeremy Jordan and friends celebrated his Sardi's caricature unveiling. Those in attendance included Ashley Spencer, Ben Rauhala, and more. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)
Dick Van Dyke Shares Why He Doesn't Like the BYE BYE BIRDIE Movie
by Josh Sharpe
In a recent interview, Dick Van Dyke revealed why he feels that the Bye Bye Birdie movie is a 'drag' despite reprising the role that won him a Tony Award on Broadway.. (more...)
OH, MARY, WICKED Movie & More Receive GLAAD Award Nominations
by Josh Sharpe
GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, has announced the nominees for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, including five Broadway shows, Mean Girls, Wicked, Agatha All Along, the 77th Tony Awards and more.. (more...)
Video: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Perform From THE LAST FIVE YEARS
by Stephi Wild
We've got an all new sneak peek at the music from The Last Five Years, featuring clips of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in the studio. The video features Nick performing “Moving Too Fast” and Adrienne performing “I Can Do Better Than That.” . (more...)
Video: Ryan McCartan Takes First Bow in THE GREAT GATSBY
by Stephi Wild
Ryan McCartan has officially taken over the role of Jay Gatsby in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby. He took his first bow on January 21, 2025. Check out video of McCartan's first curtain call here!. (more...)
