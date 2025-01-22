Photos: Jeremy Jordan Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, January 17th, Jeremy Jordan and friends celebrated his Sardi's caricature unveiling. Check out photos from the event below!

Jeremy’s wife Ashley Spencer gave a speech about his dedication to his craft, his singing voice, and the love and attention he showers on his family. Jeremy's close friend and frequent music collaborator Ben Rauhala also spoke about their travels across the country for concerts, Jeremy’s big-hearted spirit, his once-in-a-generation talent, and penchant for titular roles.

Other notables in attendance included Terrence Mann, Krysta Rodriguez, Samantha Pauly, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Claybourne Elder, Mark Shacket, Jeff Calhoun, Marc Bruni, Kait Kerrigan, Linda Cho, Cory Pattak, and more. Jordan played his final performance as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Sunday January 19th.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova