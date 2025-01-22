WICKED Welcomes New Elphaba and Glinda This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked will welcome two new leads to the Gershwin Theatre this spring! Beginning Tuesday, March 4, Lencia Kebede, who most recently played Angelica in the National Tour of Hamilton, will assume the role of Elphaba, and Allie Trimm, who was the Glinda standby from December 2021 through March 2024, will step into the role of Glinda.

Ms. Kebede is new to WICKED and is the first Black actress to assume the role of Elphaba full time in the Broadway company.

Ms. Trimm made her Broadway debut in 13 the Musical, alongside the Wicked movie's Glinda, Ariana Grande. Trimm played the role of Patrice and Grande was her understudy in the production.

Mary Kate Morrisey (Elphaba) and Alexandra Socha (Glinda) will play their final performances on Sunday, March 2. Additional new principal casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Meet the Cast

Lencia Kebede (Elphaba) is honored to continue living out her soul's purpose on The Gershwin stage. As a proud first-generation Ethiopian-American, Lencia graduated from Occidental College majoring in Diplomacy & World Affairs and minoring in Politics. Before Wicked, she spent five transformative years in Hamilton (Angelica Schuyler; previously Woman 5), toured nationally and internationally with Rent (Joanne), and sang backup for Beyoncé Knowles Carter. Thank you to everyone who has ever believed in me. For the dreamers, the different, and the defiant – it's our turn to fly. @lenciakebede

Allie Trimm (Glinda) is honored to join Wicked as Glinda, having previously been the Broadway Glinda standby. Trimm made her Broadway debut as Patrice in Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical. She next starred as Kim MacAfee in the Broadway revival of Bye Bye Birdie. Her Off-Broadway credits include Evolution of Mann and Parade in Concert at Lincoln Center. Regional roles include Hannah Campbell in the world premiere of Allegiance (Old Globe) and Violet in Violet (A.R.T.). She also starred as Daisy Buchanan in Baz - Star Crossed Love at the Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas. Her screen credits include Next Stop, Christmas, Disney's Prom, Saint's Rest and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

About Wicked

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is currently in its 21st year on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 70 million people worldwide and has over $6 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The blockbuster film version of WICKED opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.