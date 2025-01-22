Video: Ryan McCartan Takes First Bow in THE GREAT GATSBY

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

McCartan joined the company on January 21, 2025.

Jan. 22, 2025
Ryan McCartan has officially taken over the role of Jay Gatsby in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby. He took his first bow on January 21, 2025. Check out video of McCartan's first curtain call below!

McCartan made his New York stage debut originating the role of JD in the cult-hit Heathers The Musical, also performing on the Original Cast Recording. He went on to star on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked and Hans in Disney’s Frozen. Additional stage credits include Mac in Scotland, PA (Roundabout Theater Company), Tony in West Side Story (Lyric Opera of Chicago), and most recently, Randy Newman’s Faust: The Concert at The Soraya. McCartan’s film credits include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, directed by Kenny Ortega, Emma’s Chance from Sony Pictures, Summer Forever with Relativity Media, and The Standoff on Amazon. His television credits include “The Winchesters”, “Freakish”, “Royal Pains”, “Midnight TX”, “Monday Mornings”, “Last Man Standing”, “The Middle”, and several seasons of Disney Channel’s “Liv and Maddie”. 

The show stars Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan BakerSara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.  Eva Noblezada stars as Daisy through January 30 and Sarah Hyland will begin performances on February 10.




