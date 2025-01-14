Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 14, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in rehearsals for Hadestown on Broadway! Kilgore will take over as Eurydice, Valdes as Orpheus, and Hewitt as Hades. The trio begins performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14th.

Video: STEREOPHONIC Performs Encore of 'Masquerade' at Final Curtain Call

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, played its final performance on Broadway last night, followed by a special encore performance of the hit song, “Masquerade” by the cast and creative team. Check out the footage here!

SUNSET BOULEVARD To Welcome Rashidra Scott As Its New 'Norma' Standby

by A.A. Cristi

Sunset Blvd. on Broadway will welcome actress Rashidra Scott, as standby for the role of ‘Norma Desmond’ starting Monday, January 20. . (more...)

When Is a Performance Not One? The ALL IN Debate

by Cara Joy David

Buyers of tickets to live performances sometimes feel like they should get their money back, but it’s usually when a star drops out, after seeing a show, or at least after the reviews come out. All In: Comedy About Love instead had several people requesting refunds when they simply heard more about it.. (more...)

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film Sets Max Streaming Date

by Josh Sharpe

The recording of Waitress: The Musical, starring Sara Bareilles will be available to stream on Max in time for Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The filmed capture was screened in theaters in December of 2023 and is also available to rent and purchase.. (more...)

SIX THE MUSICAL LIVE! Coming to UK Cinemas in April

by Josh Sharpe

The filmed performance of the original production of Six the Musical has received a release date. Universal Pictures Content Group has announced that they will broadcast the hit musical in U.K. cinemas on April 6. . (more...)

BOOP! THE MUSICAL Finds Complete Broadway Cast

by Stephi Wild

The complete cast has been announced for the new Broadway musical BOOP! The Musical, which begins performances on Broadway in March. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)

Boy George Delays Start For Return Run in MOULIN ROUGE!

by Stephi Wild

Due to a change in his schedule, Boy George will now begin performances as “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Friday, March 28th at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. It had been previously announced that he would begin on March 18th.. (more...)

Video: Idina Menzel Explains What REDWOOD Is All About

by Joey Mervis

Redwood is just days from beginning preview performances on Broadway. The first musical of 2025 arrives on January 24 at the Nederlander Theatre. Watch in this video as Idina Menzel, Tina Landau and the rest of the company chats about what audiences can expect.. (more...)

Video: Caroline Bowman Makes SUNSET BOULEVARD Debut to Roaring Audience

by Michael Major

Caroline Bowman was home at last as she performed her first – and possibly only – performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. Watch videos from her first performance and see photos of her in action!. (more...)

