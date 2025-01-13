Video: Caroline Bowman Makes SUNSET BOULEVARD Debut to Roaring Audience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caroline Bowman was home at last as she performed her first â€“ and possibly only â€“ performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.

Bowman serves as the standby to Nicole Scherzinger in the Broadway musical. Throughout the past week, Mandy Gonzalez â€“ who guest stars as Norma once a week â€“ had taken on the role while Scherzinger was on vacation. However, Bowman was scheduled for one performance: Sunday, January 12 at 3pm.

The Wicked alum is slated to leave the production soon to star as Karen in the new Broadway musical adaptation of Smash, therefore Sunday's performance may have been the only time she goes on in the legendary role.

Prior to the performance, Sunset Boulevard shared first look production photos of Bowman in action.

Witness magic in the making today as standby Caroline Bowman makes her Norma Desmond debut.



Photos: Andy Henderson pic.twitter.com/RSWn9e4Dv3 â€” Sunset Boulevard (@sunsetblvd) January 12, 2025

As the enthusiastic audience arrived, the theatre was buzzing with excitement for Bowman's debut. Before the show began, the crowd began to chant "Caroline!" as they waited for the performance to begin.

Bowman's husband, The Great Gatsby actor Austin Colby, was also present, cheering her on from the front of the mezzanine.

Caroline Bowmanâ€™s husband at her Norma Desmond Debut curtain call ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/kQgEJ2hGom â€” Jayke Workman (@JaykeWorkman) January 12, 2025

During the curtain call, the audience erupted as Bowman took her bow. The cast was notably thrilled for Bowman, supporting her as she received a lengthy ovation.

Bowman will be seen in SMASH starting performances on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and officially opening Thursday, AprilÂ 10, 2025 at Broadway's Imperial Theatre.Â

Caroline Bowman has an extensive theater career that has taken her all over the world. Fresh off her five-year run as â€˜Elsaâ€™ in the North American tour of Disneyâ€™s Frozen playing over 1,000 performances. Broadway and tours include: Kinky Boots OBC and closing cast (â€˜Nicolaâ€™), Wicked (â€˜Elphabaâ€™), Evita (â€˜Eva Peron,â€™ Helen Hayes Award nomination), Spamalot (â€˜Lady of the Lakeâ€™), Fame - China Tour (â€˜Carmenâ€™) and Grease - Istanbul, Turkey (â€˜Rizzoâ€™).Â