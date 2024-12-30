Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
But first...
Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
What We Know So Far About DEAD OUTLAW
Flashback: Relive Highlights of the HADESTOWN Original Cast
Roblox to Host WICKED-Themed New Year's Eve Party
by Josh Sharpe
On December 31st, Wicked fans can join other Roblox users in the Ozdust Ballroom for a Roblox first. Users are invited to celebrate a worldwide New Year’s Eve countdown with an EPIC 24-hour party. Put on your most swankified attire, come dance, and conquer exciting new quests. . (more...)
WICKED Movie Float Set to Appear at Pasadena's Rose Parade
by Josh Sharpe
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has partnered with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® to bring the magic of WICKED to the 136th Rose Parade®. The float appropriately entitled, “Defying Gravity,” features larger-than-life depictions of the two main characters, Elphaba and Glinda, poised on either side of the Emerald City.. (more...)
Derek Klena, Kerry Ellis & More to Perform at 54 Below in January
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In January, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Derek Klena, Kerry Ellis, and many more! Learn how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
Video: Disney Releases Full Clip of 'I Always Wanted a Brother' from MUFASA: THE LION KING
by Josh Sharpe
Disney and Vevo have released the full clip of 'I Always Wanted a Brother,' one of the new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for Mufasa: The Lion King. The song, performed by a young Mufasa and Taka (Scar) features vocals by Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre & Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch it now! . (more...)
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of 'Let It Go' in FROZEN at Fulton Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See the behind the scenes magic of the 'Let It Go' number in Frozen at Fulton Theatre! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Sheryl Lee Ralph
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
“It's gonna be a Happy New Year!”
- RENT
Videos