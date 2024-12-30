Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!. (more...)

What We Know So Far About DEAD OUTLAW

Dead Outlaw is the latest show that has been added to the 2024/25 Broadway season, with preview performances beginning at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre on Saturday, April 12 and an opening set for Sunday, April 27. What do we know so far about the new show?. (more...)

Flashback: Relive Highlights of the HADESTOWN Original Cast

The original cast will reunite next year in the West End production. Go back in time with these highlights from their original run.

Roblox to Host WICKED-Themed New Year's Eve Party

On December 31st, Wicked fans can join other Roblox users in the Ozdust Ballroom for a Roblox first. Users are invited to celebrate a worldwide New Year’s Eve countdown with an EPIC 24-hour party. Put on your most swankified attire, come dance, and conquer exciting new quests. . (more...)

WICKED Movie Float Set to Appear at Pasadena's Rose Parade

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has partnered with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® to bring the magic of WICKED to the 136th Rose Parade®. The float appropriately entitled, “Defying Gravity,” features larger-than-life depictions of the two main characters, Elphaba and Glinda, poised on either side of the Emerald City.. (more...)

Derek Klena, Kerry Ellis & More to Perform at 54 Below in January

In January, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Derek Klena, Kerry Ellis, and many more! Learn how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

Video: Disney Releases Full Clip of 'I Always Wanted a Brother' from MUFASA: THE LION KING

Disney and Vevo have released the full clip of 'I Always Wanted a Brother,' one of the new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for Mufasa: The Lion King. The song, performed by a young Mufasa and Taka (Scar) features vocals by Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre & Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch it now! . (more...)

Video: Go Behind the Scenes of 'Let It Go' in FROZEN at Fulton Theatre

See the behind the scenes magic of the 'Let It Go' number in Frozen at Fulton Theatre! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

