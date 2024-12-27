Roblox to Host WICKED-Themed New Year's Eve Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On December 31st, Wicked fans can join other Roblox users in the Ozdust Ballroom for a Roblox first. Users are invited to celebrate a worldwide New Year’s Eve countdown with an EPIC 24-hour party. Put on your most swankified attire, come dance, and conquer exciting new quests. On December 26th, the game added a new Munchkinland update, where users can scavenger hunt for tulips and earn all-new free UGC.

The Roblox game includes several fan-favorite Wicked characters including Glinda, Elphaba, and Madame Morrible. Joining will allow users to attend classes on the Shiz University campus, earn Aura Points, get free UGC (user-generated content), and reserve a Shiz dorm room.

Other features include the SORCERY RACE OBBY, where players can flex sorcery powers to earn Emeralds and The SECRET HANDSHAKE EMOTE, the first Roblox emote designed to face each other and pull off the ultimate secret handshake. Learn more about how to play HERE.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.