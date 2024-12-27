Video: Go Behind the Scenes of 'Let It Go' in FROZEN at Fulton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fulton Theatre is currently presenting its holiday production of Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical, running through December 29th, 2024. In this clip of Let It Go, watch as Production Stage Manager Amy Berticini calls the cues that bring Kennedy Caughell’s ice powers as Elsa to life. Watch here!

Featuring the iconic songs from the hit Disney film, including "Let It Go," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," and "For the First Time in Forever," along with captivating new music, Frozen promises to transport the audience on an unforgettable journey of courage, sisterhood, and the power of love. Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller and choreographed by Joshua William Green, It is a must-see event for the holiday season with stunning set designs, dazzling costumes, and incredible special effects.

Leading the cast of Frozen as Elsa and Anna are Kennedy Caughell and Taylor Quick. Joining them are Owen Scales as Kristoff, Zachary Freier-Harrison as Hans, Nick Moulton as Olaf, Will Porter as Weselton, David Stobbe as Oaken, and Chris Palmieri as Sven.

The ensemble of Frozen includes Sophia Amaya, Charlie Bensinger, Noah Bloom Kelly Liz Bolick, DeShawn Bowens, Madison Paige Buck, Rane Diza, Greta Fairbanks, Shawn Gable, Hannah Hubbard, Becky Keeshin, Trevail Maurice, Chloe Lu McCarty, Liam Joshua Munn, Marisa Rivera, Korri Slamans, Giselle Amarisa Watts, and Rhys Williams, with external understudies Paloma Cleaves Rothacker and Anna Wasilewski.