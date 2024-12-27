Video: Disney Releases Full Clip of 'I Always Wanted a Brother' from MUFASA: THE LION KING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney and Vevo have released the full clip of "I Always Wanted a Brother," one of the new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for Mufasa: The Lion King. The number, performed by a young Mufasa and Taka (Scar) features vocals by Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre & Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch it now!

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumba lending their signature schtick.

Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins. Mufasa: The Lion King is in theaters now.