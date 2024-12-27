WICKED Movie Float Set to Appear at Pasadena's Rose Parade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has partnered with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® to bring the magic of WICKED to the 136th Rose Parade®. The annual parade will air Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 8-10 a.m. PT (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) on NBC.

The float appropriately entitled, “Defying Gravity,” features larger-than-life depictions of the two main characters, Elphaba and Glinda, poised on either side of the Emerald City, commemorating their profound friendship as they journey to the magnificent land of Oz. Created in collaboration with the talented team at Phoenix Decorating Company, the float includes captivating elements that viewers will love, such as a motion-activated Elphaba, Glinda’s sparkling bubbles, and a shimmering Emerald City.

The WICKED float in the Rose Parade captures the heart of this story, celebrating friendship, self-discovery, and the vibrant, fantastical world of Oz in a dazzling visual spectacle that truly defies gravity.

FLOAT DETAILS

Height: 24 feet

Width: 18 feet

Length: 55 feet

Estimated Number of Flowers Used: 76,748

Builder: Phoenix

Floral and Design Highlights

Elphaba:

Hat and Cape: Black seaweed and fine ground onion seed.

Hair and Nails: Black onion powder, curly seaweed, fine ground parsley.

Dress: Black seaweed, onion seed, and light grey lettuce seed.

Broom: Handle crafted from coffee grounds, walnut shell, coco stix, and sisal rope.

Glinda:

Crown and Wand: White fine cut everlasting and pink strawflower.

Dress: Pink carnations with detailed bodice and skirt accents.

Emerald City:

Constructed with white button mums, Kermit mums, gold flax seed, mung beans, and green split peas.

Accents of green parsley flakes and brown coffee.

Yellow Brick Road: Made with fine cut yellow strawflower.

Tulip Fields: Red, hot pink, lavender, and orange tulips alongside walnut shell paths.

Sculpted Tulips: Dark purple, orange, and yellow strawflowers with green ti leaves.

Cherry Blossom Trees: Shades of pink dendrobs with coffee-colored trunks.

Grimmerie Books: Crafted with redwood bark, sparkles of everlasting, and crème paper bark pages.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.