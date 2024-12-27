WICKED Movie Float Set to Appear at Pasadena's Rose Parade

The annual parade will air Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 8-10 a.m. PT (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) on NBC.
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has partnered with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® to bring the magic of WICKED to the 136th Rose Parade®. The annual parade will air Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 8-10 a.m. PT (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) on NBC.
The float appropriately entitled, “Defying Gravity,” features larger-than-life depictions of the two main characters, Elphaba and Glinda, poised on either side of the Emerald City, commemorating their profound friendship as they journey to the magnificent land of Oz. Created in collaboration with the talented team at Phoenix Decorating Company, the float includes captivating elements that viewers will love, such as a motion-activated Elphaba, Glinda’s sparkling bubbles, and a shimmering Emerald City.
The WICKED float in the Rose Parade captures the heart of this story, celebrating friendship, self-discovery, and the vibrant, fantastical world of Oz in a dazzling visual spectacle that truly defies gravity.
Elphaba:
Glinda:
Emerald City:
Yellow Brick Road: Made with fine cut yellow strawflower.
Tulip Fields: Red, hot pink, lavender, and orange tulips alongside walnut shell paths.
Sculpted Tulips: Dark purple, orange, and yellow strawflowers with green ti leaves.
Cherry Blossom Trees: Shades of pink dendrobs with coffee-colored trunks.
Grimmerie Books: Crafted with redwood bark, sparkles of everlasting, and crème paper bark pages.
The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.
Videos