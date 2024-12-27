What We Know So Far About DEAD OUTLAW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dead Outlaw will soon come back to life- this time on Broadway! As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the new musical is the latest show that has been added to the 2024/25 Broadway season, with preview performances beginning at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre on Saturday, April 12 and an opening set for Sunday, April 27. What do we know so far about the new show?

Dead Outlaw is about the fascinating true story of Elmer J. McCurdy (January 1, 1880 – October 7, 1911). McCurdy was an American outlaw who met his end in a shootout with law enforcement following a train robbery in Oklahoma in October 1911. Known as "The Bandit Who Wouldn't Give Up," his mummified remains were initially displayed at a funeral home in Oklahoma before becoming part of traveling carnivals and sideshows from the 1920s to the 1960s.

The musical version of his story, Dead Outlaw, had its world premiere engagement at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in spring 2024. It featured a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. Originally produced Off-Broadway by Audible Theater, and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw received the award for ‘Best Musical’ at the Drama Desk Awards, New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. Read the reviews here.

The Off-Broadway cast featured Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Andrew Durand, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma. Understudies include Emily Fink, Austin Ku, George Merrick, and Max Sangerman. Casting and full creative team for the Broadway run have not yet been announced.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

Following the musical's stellar reception, rumors bgan swiling in summer 2024 that the musical would transfer to Broadway. Composer David Yazbek shared on Instagram that the team was "looking for the RIGHT Bway theater for next Spring."

Check back for more updates on Dead Outlaw's journey to Broadway.