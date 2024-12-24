Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Twelve Days of Christmas: Joshua Henry

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2024 Broadway scene to share their most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's countdown is sponsored by Elf The Musical- running on Broadway through January 4 at the Marquis Theatre.

7 Underrated Christmas Songs From Broadway Shows

by A.A. Cristi

If you're all Fa-La-La-La'd out, read on for some underrated holiday faves from some of Broadway's best musicals here!

How To Answer Tough Questions About Your Acting Career During The Holidays

by Spencer Glass

Spencer Glass, coach and actor, shares tips in combating difficult questions that are sometimes asked during the holidays.

Photos: Hozier Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Last night, Grammy Award nominee, Hozier, attended Hadestown on Broadway. See photos here! Learn more about the current cast of Hadestown and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab

by Bruce Glikas

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center recently unveiled its new theater incubator space, the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab, which is now complete and open and accessible to the public. Check out photos from the opening here!. (more...)

Sir Tim Rice Dishes on CHESS Broadway Revival, New JOSEPH... Film, and More

by Stephi Wild

Sir Tim Rice recently chatted about his iconic career, and what's in the pipeline for the future, including a Broadway revival of Chess, new film adaptation of Joseph the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and more.. (more...)

WICKED North American Tour Celebrates 6000th Performance

by Stephi Wild

The North American Tour of WICKED played its 6,000th performance on Sunday, December 22nd at 1pm. Check out a photo here!. (more...)

Audra McDonald Calls For Grace From Audiences Amid Sickness 'Racing Through Broadway'

by Michael Major

Audra McDonald – who recently received rave reviews for her powerhouse performance in Gypsy – took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been 'racing through the Broadway community.'. (more...)

Video: Grace VanderWaal Performs 'The Impossible Dream' for Francis Ford Coppola at 2024 Kennedy Center Honors

by Josh Sharpe

During the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, singer Grace VanderWaal paid tribute to director and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola with a performance of The Impossible Dream from the musical Man of La Mancha. Watch it here!. (more...)

Video: 'Defying Gravity' Sing-Along Clip From WICKED

by Josh Sharpe

Get ready to sing along with Elphaba and Glinda with a brand-new clip of Defying Gravity from Wicked. In the clip, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sing a snippet of the familiar number which includes on-screen lyrics for viewers to easily join with the performance. . (more...)

Video: Julie Benko & More Celebrate Hanukkah With Reimagined 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch, in partnership with Seth Rudetsky and the Jewish Broadway Alliance, Situation, and Cantor Azi Schwartz of Park Avenue Synagogue, have released a celebratory music video for Hanukkah on Broadway with a new arrangement of 'Tomorrow' from Annie.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!