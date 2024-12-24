Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Photos: Hozier Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Last night, Grammy Award nominee, Hozier, attended Hadestown on Broadway. See photos here! Learn more about the current cast of Hadestown and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab
by Bruce Glikas
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center recently unveiled its new theater incubator space, the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab, which is now complete and open and accessible to the public. Check out photos from the opening here!. (more...)
Sir Tim Rice Dishes on CHESS Broadway Revival, New JOSEPH... Film, and More
by Stephi Wild
Sir Tim Rice recently chatted about his iconic career, and what's in the pipeline for the future, including a Broadway revival of Chess, new film adaptation of Joseph the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and more.. (more...)
WICKED North American Tour Celebrates 6000th Performance
by Stephi Wild
The North American Tour of WICKED played its 6,000th performance on Sunday, December 22nd at 1pm. Check out a photo here!. (more...)
Audra McDonald Calls For Grace From Audiences Amid Sickness 'Racing Through Broadway'
by Michael Major
Audra McDonald – who recently received rave reviews for her powerhouse performance in Gypsy – took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been 'racing through the Broadway community.'. (more...)
Video: Grace VanderWaal Performs 'The Impossible Dream' for Francis Ford Coppola at 2024 Kennedy Center Honors
by Josh Sharpe
During the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, singer Grace VanderWaal paid tribute to director and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola with a performance of The Impossible Dream from the musical Man of La Mancha. Watch it here!. (more...)
Video: 'Defying Gravity' Sing-Along Clip From WICKED
by Josh Sharpe
Get ready to sing along with Elphaba and Glinda with a brand-new clip of Defying Gravity from Wicked. In the clip, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sing a snippet of the familiar number which includes on-screen lyrics for viewers to easily join with the performance. . (more...)
Video: Julie Benko & More Celebrate Hanukkah With Reimagined 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch, in partnership with Seth Rudetsky and the Jewish Broadway Alliance, Situation, and Cantor Azi Schwartz of Park Avenue Synagogue, have released a celebratory music video for Hanukkah on Broadway with a new arrangement of 'Tomorrow' from Annie.. (more...)
