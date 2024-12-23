Video: Julie Benko & More Celebrate Hanukkah With Reimagined 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch, in partnership with Seth Rudetsky and the Jewish Broadway Alliance, Situation, and Cantor Azi Schwartz of Park Avenue Synagogue, have released a celebratory music video for Hanukkah on Broadway with a new arrangement of "Tomorrow" from Annie. The video culminates in a historic billboard takeover throughout Times Square, with dozens of billboards portraying the lighting of the Hanukkah candles. Watch the video here!



The video, filmed in Duffy Square and around Times Square in New York City, features Julie Benko, Cantor Azi Schwartz, and numerous other Broadway performers including Lorna Courtney, Arielle Jacobs, and more.



Amanda Lipitz said, “’Tomorrow’ is as an anthem of hope, resilience, and community, and delivers the perfect message for this Hanukkah season. With so many members of our global community feeling especially vulnerable, ‘Tomorrow’ serves as a necessary reminder that, even at our darkest moments, the chance for a glimmer of light is always on the horizon.”

In January, Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch at Key to the City Productions produced Shabbat on Broadway at the St. James Theatre which brought together the Jewish and Broadway communities and was a huge success, selling out the theater in a day. Importantly, this event was free of charge to anyone who wanted to attend and absent of any politics. In October, they partnered with Park Avenue Synagogue to create a pop-up performance of “Seasons of Love” featuring Broadway performers in the middle of their Rosh Hashanah services. Hundreds of thousands of viewers watched live online, and the video now has almost 2 million views across platforms.



“When we produced Shabbat on Broadway at the St. James Theatre earlier this year, tickets sold out almost immediately. Our virtual follow-up, ‘Seasons of Love’ performed for the High Holidays, showed us how much demand there is for content like this online. We are thrilled to be releasing this video as a message from the Broadway community about the power of togetherness, love, and hope during the holiday season,” said Henry Tisch.