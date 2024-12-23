News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab

Those in attendance included Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, A.J. Freeman, Bruce Sabath, Gil Varod, Jonathon Lynch, Kristoffer Bjarke, and Will Van Dyke.

By: Dec. 23, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center recently unveiled its new theater incubator space, the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab, which is now complete and open and accessible to the public.

LATEST NEWS

WICKED North American Tour Celebrates 6000th Performance
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024
Review Roundup: ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE on Broadway
Video: Bowen Yang Performs 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED Dressed as a Drone

The Library for the Performing Arts, Harvey and Ron Fierstein, and the Theatre Lab’s designer, Rockwell Group and Founder and President David Rockwell, convened at the Library for an opening ceremony, performances, and demonstration of the space on Tuesday, December 17. Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, A.J. Freeman, Bruce SabathGil Varod, Jonathon Lynch, Kristoffer Bjarke, and Will Van Dyke all performed at the event.  Check out photos from the opening below!

Thanks to a donation by Harvey Fierstein, the cultural icon, gay rights activist, Tony Award-winning actor, and playwright, the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab is inspired in part by the experimental theater scene Harvey experienced in downtown New York, in places like La MaMa, which allowed him the freedom to find his voice. Like those spaces, the Theatre Lab is a creative haven for new and current generations of performers, dancers, actors, producers, and performing arts makers of all kinds to find their voices while accessing the world-renowned archives of the Library for the Performing Arts.

The Lab also provides free access to the Library for the Performing Arts’ archive of Broadway, Off-Broadway material, including thousands filmed theater performances, making it a unique space unlike anywhere in the world. The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab will also include access to Fierstein’s mother’s piano. 

Through workshops, fellowships, professional development programming, trainings, and more, the Library for the Performing Arts will make the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab free and accessible to all types of theater artists, including actors, designers, and directors, so they can have a safe space for risk and artistic exploration.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Kerry Butler, Harvey Fierstein and Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Lab Designer David Rockwell

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Kerry Butler and Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Lab Designer David Rockwell and Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Bruce Sabath and Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Lab Designer David Rockwell

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Lab Designer David Rockwell

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein, Dorsey Regal Ron Fierstein & Family

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Kristoffer Bjarke, Curator of the Billy Rose Theatre Division Doug Reside, Bruce Sabath, A.J. Freeman, Harvey Fierstein, Jonathan Lynch and Gil Varod

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Anne Marino, Senior Associate & Director LAB at Rockwell Group Daniel Marino and Bernard Telsey

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Bernard Telsey and Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Danya Taymor, Gabriel Ebert and Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein, Alex Poots and Lab Designer David Rockwell

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Ron Fierstein and Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Richie Jackson and Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and photograph of mom Jackie Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Ron Fiersten

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein, Rick Miramontez, Timmy Boyko, Joan Marcus and Adrian Bryan-Brown

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Executive Director of the Library for the Performing Arts Roberta Pereira

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Jordan Roth

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Richie Jackson, Harvey Fierstein and Jordan Roth

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and DB Bonds

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Adam Norris

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Will Van Dyke

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Lenny Babbish

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Sara Krulwich

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Stephen Gruse

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Patty McQueen, Harvey Fierstein and Lauren Hughes

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Julie Boardman and Curator of the Billy Rose Theatre Division Doug Reside

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein and Lab Designer David Rockwell

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Fierstein Family Piano

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Opening Program

Photos: The New York Public Library Opens the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab Image
Harvey Fierstein







Videos