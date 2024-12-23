Video: Grace VanderWaal Performs 'The Impossible Dream' for Francis Ford Coppola at 2024 Kennedy Center Honors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last night, CBS aired the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, hosted by Queen Latifah. Honored recipients included the acclaimed director and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and singer Grace VanderWaal paid tribute to the director with a performance of The Impossible Dream from the musical Man of La Mancha. Watch the performance here.

Other honorees for the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors included the legendary American rock band the Grateful Dead (Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, the late Phil Lesh, Bobby Weir), blues rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt, jazz trumpeter, pianist, and composer Arturo Sandoval and The Apollo, which will receive a special Honors as an iconic American institution.

The Kennedy Center Honors is an annual honor given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors is now available to stream on Paramount+.