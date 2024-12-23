Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Week 2024

by Sidney Paterra

If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note of the special holiday schedules for this Christmas week. We have the full schedule here.. (more...)

Photos: Inside GYPSY's Opening Night Curtain Call on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Check out BroadwayWorld's photos of the opening night curtain call for Gypsy on Broadway, starring Audra McDonald and more! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Prepare for WICKED Sing-Along Screenings With This Guide to Movie Lyric Changes

by Josh Sharpe

For those of us who have worn out our copies of the original Wicked cast album, we know Stephen Schwartz's original lyrics like the back of our hands. But what has been changed for the new movie? Before the Wicked sing-along screenings hit theaters next week, BroadwayWorld has put together a guide to all the lyric changes in the new movie.. (more...)

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, aired new episodes on Friday, December 20. See the results of this week's High School and College shows.

WICKED Singalong Soundtrack Drops Ahead of Special Screenings

by Josh Sharpe

Belt out your favorite Wicked tunes with the new sing-along edition of the soundtrack! This release includes all of the tracks from the film- beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity- all with the main vocals removed, giving listeners the chance to sing along.. (more...)

Matthew Warchus Will Direct CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Reimagining Written by Enda Walsh

by Stephi Wild

A reimagining is underway of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Matthew Warchus will serve as director for the forthcoming film, which will be written by Enda Walsh.. (more...)

Videos: Hugh Jackman Rehearses LES MISERABLES, MUSIC MAN & More For Radio City Residency

by Michael Major

Before starting his New York With Love concert series at Radio City Music Hall next month, Hugh Jackman has shared videos of himself rehearsing songs from The Music Man, Les Misérables, and The Greatest Showman.. (more...)

Video: Inside SMASH's Broadway Photoshoot With Robyn Hurder, Caroline Bowman & More

by Michael Major

Go inside the promotional photoshoot for the upcoming Broadway production of Smash in a new video featuring Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, and more!. (more...)