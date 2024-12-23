News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 23, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Week 2024
by Sidney Paterra
If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note of the special holiday schedules for this Christmas week. We have the full schedule here.. (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image

Photos: Inside GYPSY's Opening Night Curtain Call on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Check out BroadwayWorld's photos of the opening night curtain call for Gypsy on Broadway, starring Audra McDonald and more! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image

Prepare for WICKED Sing-Along Screenings With This Guide to Movie Lyric Changes
by Josh Sharpe
For those of us who have worn out our copies of the original Wicked cast album, we know Stephen Schwartz's original lyrics like the back of our hands. But what has been changed for the new movie? Before the Wicked sing-along screenings hit theaters next week, BroadwayWorld has put together a guide to all the lyric changes in the new movie.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, aired new episodes on Friday, December 20. See the results of this week's High School and College shows. 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image

WICKED Singalong Soundtrack Drops Ahead of Special Screenings
by Josh Sharpe
Belt out your favorite Wicked tunes with the new sing-along edition of the soundtrack! This release includes all of the tracks from the film- beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity- all with the main vocals removed, giving listeners the chance to sing along.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image

Matthew Warchus Will Direct CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Reimagining Written by Enda Walsh
by Stephi Wild
A reimagining is underway of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Matthew Warchus will serve as director for the forthcoming film, which will be written by Enda Walsh.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image

Videos: Hugh Jackman Rehearses LES MISERABLES, MUSIC MAN & More For Radio City Residency
by Michael Major
Before starting his New York With Love concert series at Radio City Music Hall next month, Hugh Jackman has shared videos of himself rehearsing songs from The Music Man, Les Misérables, and The Greatest Showman.. (more...

Video: Inside SMASH's Broadway Photoshoot With Robyn Hurder, Caroline Bowman & More
by Michael Major
Go inside the promotional photoshoot for the upcoming Broadway production of Smash in a new video featuring Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, and more!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 23, 2024 Image

"God bless us, every one!"

- A Christmas Carol







Videos