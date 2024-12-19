Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 19, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 19, 2024
But first...

Today's Call Sheet:


Thursday, December 19
Gypsy opens on Broadway
Sunday, December 22
The Hills of California closes on Broadway

Twelve Days of Christmas: Richard Kind
by Nicole Rosky
The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2024 Broadway scene to share some of her most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. 


 

Sarah Hyland to Star as Daisy in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sarah Hyland will return to Broadway as Daisy Buchanan in the musical The Great Gatsby. Learn more about the cast and see how to purchase tickets to the production!. (more...)


 

HADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Members Will Join London Production
by Stephi Wild
Original cast members of the National Theatre production and the Broadway productions of Hadestown will reprise their roles for a limited run at the Lyric Theatre beginning in February.. (more...)

20 Great Audition Songs for Altos
by Sarah Lasko
If you’re looking for audition songs suitable for an alto range, we’ve compiled a list of classic and contemporary options for you. These 20 audition songs offer a variety of stories and styles, so you can choose the right ones for your voice and type. . (more...

Photos: On the Red Carpet at EUREKA DAY Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, is now officially open on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there at opening night and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!. (more...

Interview: Britani Bateman Heard 'Bravo' on Broadway Before RHOSLC
by Michael Major
Long before Britani Bateman was seen on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she was doing musical theatre like Miss Saigon, Little Mermaid, and more. Read the interview now where she talks Broadway, Bronwyn Newport's allegations, and more.. (more...

Erika Jayne to Return to CHICAGO as 'Roxie Hart' in January
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chicago on Broadway will welcome back singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, January 20, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre

EUREKA DAY Extends Broadway Run
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced that the Broadway premiere of Eureka Day, a play by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, has extended its run! Learn more here!. (more...

Krystina Alabado & More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the full cast and the creative team for Mystic Pizza, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2024-2025 season. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: CULT OF LOVE Celebrates Opening Night
by Joey Mervis
NYC is feeling the love at the Hayes Theatre, where Second Stage's production of Cult of Love officially opened last week on Broadway. Meet the cast here!

"Agony!
Beyond power of speech
When the one thing you want
Is the only thing out of your reach!"

- Into the Woods






