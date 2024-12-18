Sarah Hyland to Star as Daisy in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”, Little Shop of Horrors) will return to Broadway as Daisy Buchanan in the musical The Great Gatsby, beginning Monday, February 10. Hyland will star opposite the recently announced Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, who begins performances on January 21. The musical’s original stars, Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada will play their final performances as Jay and Daisy on January 19 and January 30, respectively.



Hyland, renowned for her iconic portrayal of Haley Dunphy in the critically acclaimed television series "Modern Family," has led a multifaceted career that spans across film, television, and theater. She made her Broadway debut in Grey Gardens as a young Jackie Bouvier and returned to the New York stage this year as Audrey in the current hit revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Her other credits include notable roles in ABC’s “Annie” and “Dirty Dancing” remakes, Hair at The Hollywood Bowl, Geek Charming, Vampire Academy, Struck by Lightning, and “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.” Hyland is also the co-founder and creative director of the chocolate supplement brand SOURSE. This year, she was honored with the first-ever Variety Courage Award at the magazine’s Power of Women gala, for her work as an advocate for domestic abuse survivors and animal welfare.



This January, The Great Gatsby on Broadway will also kick off the Centennial Celebration of the timeless and enduring novel, with a grand soiree in true Jay Gatsby fashion. On Thursday, January 16, 2025, the musical will host a benefit in partnership with The New York Public Library, honoring the 100th Anniversary of the novel’s publishing in 1925. The evening will begin with a gala performance of the hit show starring Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, at The Broadway Theatre, and culminate with a spectacular party at The New York Public Library, with all proceeds benefiting The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The celebratory evening will also toast the final performance weeks for the show’s original stars, Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, and the passing of the torch to Broadway’s new Gatsby and Daisy, Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland.



Alongside Jordan and Noblezada, the musical’s current cast includes Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim (thru January 5). Three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann will play the role of Wolfsheim from January 8 – April 20, 2025.



F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.



Lead produced by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin, the musical features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.