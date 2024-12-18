HADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Members Will Join London Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Original cast members of The National Theatre production and the Broadway productions of Hadestown will reprise their roles for a limited run at the Lyric Theatre from February 11, 2025 until March 9, 2025. The production will welcome back Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Patrick Page as Hades.

Tickets for these performances will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 18 at 12pm BT. A 24-hour period of priority access from 12pm noon on Tuesday, December 17 will be available to those signed up to the Hadestown UK mailing list by 23:59pm on Monday, December 16. Sign up at uk.hadestown.com.

Producer Mara Issacs stated, “It is nothing short of divine magic to be able to welcome Reeve, Andre, Amber, Eva, and Patrick back to London. This transatlantic collaboration, which began with The National Theatre production in 2018, is baked into Hadestown's DNA. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring them 'home' as Hadestown continues its love affair with the West End.”

Hadestown opened to huge critical acclaim at the Lyric Theatre, London in February this year, five years after a sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018 and is now booking in the West End until 28 September 2025.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony® and Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Hadestown celebrated its 5th anniversary on Broadway in April 2024. It holds the record for the highest grossing musical and longest running show in the 100-year history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and is currently among the top 50 longest running shows in Broadway history (and still moving up the list).

Hadestown – Live From London, the highly anticipated original West End cast album for Hadestown, recorded live at the Lyric Theatre earlier this year, was recently released by Sing It Again Records on standard black vinyl, a limited-edition deluxe gatefold "pop-up" vinyl and compact disc - alongside digital download and streaming services.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and The National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.

Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page are appearing with the support of Equity UK, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and Equity UK.

BIOGRAPHIES

Reeve Carney (Orpheus) Grammy® Award and Independent Music Award-winning actor and musician who originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (Broadway’s Foxwoods Theatre) and played Dorian Gray in Showtimes Penny Dreadful on television.

André De Shields (Hermes) Actor, Director and Choreographer who has won multiple awards over a distinguished career including Tony® Award, Grammy Award ® Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award for the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway as well as a Primetime Emmy Award, Drama League Award and an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from University of Wisconsin-Madison. His many credits include originating Broadway casts of The Full Monty, Warp!, The Wiz and Ain’t Misbehaving. He has appeared on television in Another World, Cosby, Sex and the City, Great Performances, Lipstick Jungle, and Law & Order.

Amber Gray (Persephone) Outer Critics Circle Award-winning, Grammy® Award-winning actress who was nominated for a Tony® Award for her role in Hadestown on Broadway. Further credits include Hélène Bezukhova in Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 (Imperial Theatre, Broadway), Carina in Eureka Day (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, Broadway), and Stephen Sondheim’s Here We Are (The Shed, New York).

Eva Noblezada (Eurydice) Winner of a Grammy® Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Broadway.com Award and two-time Tony® Award-nominee (one nomination for her role in Hadestown on Broadway), whose further theatre credits include Kim in Miss Saigon (Prince Edward Theatre, London and Broadway Theatre, New York), Éponine in Les Misérables (Queens Theatre) and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby (Broadway Theatre, New York).

Patrick Page (Hades) Winner of Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Grammy® Award who was nominated for a Tony® Award for his role in Hadestown on Broadway. He is a veteran of fifteen Broadway shows from Jamie Lloyd’s Cyrano de Bergerac (with Douglas Hodge), A Man for All Seasons (with Frank Langella) and Julius Caesar (with Denzel Washington), to Disney’s The Lion King, Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as Classical roles with the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C. and Oregon Shakespeare Festival.