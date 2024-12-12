Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 12, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 12, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
But first...

Today's Call Sheet:

Sunday, December 15
The Notebook closes on Broadway
The Roommate closes on Broadway

Interview: SUNSET BOULEVARD's Mandy Gonzalez is Bringing All of Herself to Norma Desmond
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Mandy Gonzalez is a powerhouse of Broadway and beyond, known for her dynamic performances, commanding voice, and inspiring resilience. Read our interview with one of the stars of Broadway's Sunset Blvd.!



 

Video: The Ladies of THE OUTSIDERS Show Off Their Broadway Crib
by Joey Mervis
When Tilly Evans-KruegerSarahGrace Mariani, and Melody Rose aren't going head to head onstage in Broadway's The Outsiders, you'll find them backstage at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in their girls-only dressing room! In this video, watch as the trio welcomes us to their Broadway crib and an gives us an inside look at their flower-adorned walls, friendship bracelet collection, and of course, cherished gifts from fans.



 

Meet the Cast of ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE, Now In Previews on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love began previews on Broadway on December 11. All In will be performed with a rotating cast of actors. Meet the first cast members taking the stage in the show here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Last night, the smash hit Off-Broadway production of Titanique celebrated its 1000th performance at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC. A champagne toast celebration was held after the show. Check out photos from the celebration!

Rodrigo Aragon, Renee Kathleen Koher & More to Star in THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2025 National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
THE ADDAMS FAMILY will hit the road for its 2025 National Tour. THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, iconic characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams. Learn more.. (more...

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Garth Drabinsky’s Union Blacklist Case
by Joshua Wright
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review Broadway producer Garth Drabinsky’s lawsuit challenging the Actors’ Equity Association’s decision to include him on a do not work list.. (more...

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie Sets World Premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival
by Josh Sharpe
Kiss of the Spider Woman has set its world premiere. The upcoming movie musical, based on the Broadway show of the same name, will make its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. . (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Why He Didn't Return for MOANA Sequel
by Josh Sharpe
In a new interview, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared why he didn't return for the sequel, despite writing award-winning songs for Disney's 2016 animated hit.. (more...)

Jamie Lloyd Will Direct EVITA at the London Palladium in 2025
by Stephi Wild
 Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is coming to The London Palladium next year. Performances begin in June 2025. Learn more here!. (more...

Elton John Says Politics May Have Contributed to TAMMY FAYE's Closing
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sir Elton John opened up about his show Tammy Faye, which played its final Broadway performance on December 8, stating that politics may have contributed to the show's closing. Learn more. . (more...)

Review: THE PRODUCERS, Menier Chocolate Factory
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Good things come to those who wait. Last seen in the West End way back in 2004, starring Nathan Lane and Lee Evans, Mel Brooks' satirical work of genius, The Producers, has finally goose-stepped its way to a glorious return to the London stage at the wonderful Menier Chocolate Factory.. (more...)

Video: THE VOICE Finalists Perform A WICKED Anthem
by A.A. Cristi
On this week's finale of the singing competition, The Voice, the eight finalists got Oz-ified, and took to the Western sky to perform one of Wicked's most popular songs!

Cathy Rigby

