Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 12, 2024

The Notebook closes on Broadway

The Roommate closes on Broadway

Interview: SUNSET BOULEVARD's Mandy Gonzalez is Bringing All of Herself to Norma Desmond

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Mandy Gonzalez is a powerhouse of Broadway and beyond, known for her dynamic performances, commanding voice, and inspiring resilience. Read our interview with one of the stars of Broadway's Sunset Blvd.!

Video: The Ladies of THE OUTSIDERS Show Off Their Broadway Crib

by Joey Mervis

When Tilly Evans-Krueger, SarahGrace Mariani, and Melody Rose aren't going head to head onstage in Broadway's The Outsiders, you'll find them backstage at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in their girls-only dressing room! In this video, watch as the trio welcomes us to their Broadway crib and an gives us an inside look at their flower-adorned walls, friendship bracelet collection, and of course, cherished gifts from fans.

Meet the Cast of ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love began previews on Broadway on December 11. All In will be performed with a rotating cast of actors. Meet the first cast members taking the stage in the show here!. (more...)

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Last night, the smash hit Off-Broadway production of Titanique celebrated its 1000th performance at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC. A champagne toast celebration was held after the show. Check out photos from the celebration!

Rodrigo Aragon, Renee Kathleen Koher & More to Star in THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2025 National Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

THE ADDAMS FAMILY will hit the road for its 2025 National Tour. THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, iconic characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams. Learn more.. (more...)

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Garth Drabinsky’s Union Blacklist Case

by Joshua Wright

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review Broadway producer Garth Drabinsky’s lawsuit challenging the Actors’ Equity Association’s decision to include him on a do not work list.. (more...)

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie Sets World Premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

by Josh Sharpe

Kiss of the Spider Woman has set its world premiere. The upcoming movie musical, based on the Broadway show of the same name, will make its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. . (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Why He Didn't Return for MOANA Sequel

by Josh Sharpe

In a new interview, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared why he didn't return for the sequel, despite writing award-winning songs for Disney's 2016 animated hit.. (more...)

Jamie Lloyd Will Direct EVITA at the London Palladium in 2025

by Stephi Wild

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is coming to The London Palladium next year. Performances begin in June 2025. Learn more here!. (more...)

Elton John Says Politics May Have Contributed to TAMMY FAYE's Closing

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Sir Elton John opened up about his show Tammy Faye, which played its final Broadway performance on December 8, stating that politics may have contributed to the show's closing. Learn more. . (more...)

Review: THE PRODUCERS, Menier Chocolate Factory

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Good things come to those who wait. Last seen in the West End way back in 2004, starring Nathan Lane and Lee Evans, Mel Brooks' satirical work of genius, The Producers, has finally goose-stepped its way to a glorious return to the London stage at the wonderful Menier Chocolate Factory.. (more...)

Video: THE VOICE Finalists Perform A WICKED Anthem

by A.A. Cristi

On this week's finale of the singing competition, The Voice, the eight finalists got Oz-ified, and took to the Western sky to perform one of Wicked's most popular songs!

