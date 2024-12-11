News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway

Last night, the smash hit Off-Broadway production of Titanique celebrated its 1000th performance at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC.

By: Dec. 11, 2024
Titanique Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $64
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night, the smash hit Off-Broadway production of Titanique celebrated its 1000th performance at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC. A champagne toast celebration was held after the show. Check out photos from the celebration!

LATEST NEWS

Video: THE VOICE Finalists Perform A WICKED Anthem
Photo: The Cast of ALL IN Beginning Previews On Broadway Tonight
Photos: Timothée Chalamet & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere
Photos: THE EYES OF THE WORLD at The White House

The irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, Titanique currently stars Dee Roscioli (Wicked, The Cher Show) in the role of Céline Dion, opposite Screen Actors Guild nominee Max Jenkins (“Dead To Me,” “The Mysteries of Laura”) as Jack Dawson, Cayleigh Capaldi as Rose (through January 5), Tommy Bracco as Victor Garber (through December 22), Joel Waggoner as Ruth, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg (through January 5).  

Rounding out the current acting company are: Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter, and Terrence Williams Jr.

Photo Credit Michaelah Reynolds

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Cayleigh Capaldi and Carrie St. Louis

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Carrie St. Louis

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Callum Francis, Dee Roscioli

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Callum Francis, Carrie St. Louis

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Marcus Antonio

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Marcus Antonio

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Marcus Antonio, Sara Gallo

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Lea DeLaria

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Lea DeLaria and guest

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Justin Guarini

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Justin Guarini

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Jordynn Lurie

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Dee Roscioli

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Cayleigh Caoaldi

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Tommy Bracco

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Tommy Bracco, Cayleigh Capaldi

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Terrence Williams Jr.

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Sara Gallo

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Titanique celebrates 1000 performances

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Titanique celebrates 1000 performances

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Orfeh, Tommy Bracco, Ellyn Marsh, and guest

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Orfeh, Lea DeLaria

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Orfeh, Cayleigh Capaldi

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Titanique celebrates 1000 performances

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Titanique celebrates 1000 performances

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Amber Ruffin, Marcus Antonio, Cayleigh Capaldi

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Amber Ruffin, Justin Guarini and guests

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Amber Ruffin and Kels

Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway Image
Amber Ruffin and Kels





Videos