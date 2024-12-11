Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, the smash hit Off-Broadway production of Titanique celebrated its 1000th performance at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC. A champagne toast celebration was held after the show. Check out photos from the celebration!

The irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, Titanique currently stars Dee Roscioli (Wicked, The Cher Show) in the role of Céline Dion, opposite Screen Actors Guild nominee Max Jenkins (“Dead To Me,” “The Mysteries of Laura”) as Jack Dawson, Cayleigh Capaldi as Rose (through January 5), Tommy Bracco as Victor Garber (through December 22), Joel Waggoner as Ruth, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg (through January 5).

Rounding out the current acting company are: Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter, and Terrence Williams Jr.

Photo Credit Michaelah Reynolds