Video: THE VOICE Finalists Perform A WICKED Anthem

On this week's finale of the singing competition, The Voice, the eight finalists got Oz-ified, and took to the Western sky to perform one of Wicked's most popular songs!

In the video watch as the singers team up for a group rendition of the high-flying anthem, "Defying Gravity".

About The Voice

Hip-hop and jazz icons Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé join legendary returning coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire for an incredible new season! This superstar, genre-defying coach panel will guide the country’s best undiscovered artists from the thrilling Blind Auditions all the way through the spectacular Live Performances… and in the end, one unforgettable new singer will be crowned The Voice!