Meet the Cast of ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

John Mulaney - Performer John Mulaney is a three-time Emmy Award, Critics Choice award and WGA award-winning writer, comedian and actor. Most recently, Mulaney created and hosted Netflix’s EVERYBODY'S IN LA, a six-night live comedy series from May 3-10, exploring Los Angeles during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Guests ranged from Jerry Seinfeld and David Letterman to the Citizens for LA Wildlife co-founder Tony Tucci and renowned hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor. The series also included live audience call-ins and pre-recorded comedy bits. EVERYBODY'S IN LA premiered with rave reviews, with Time Magazine saying, "(Mulaney) has everything it takes to be the best late-night personality of his generation, at a time when the format seems more desperate than ever for a savior." Mulaney’s latest Netflix stand-up special, BABY J, released in April 2023, converts his personal turmoil into comedic brilliance. BABY J earned him 2023 Emmy nominations in Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and an Emmy win for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. BABY J also received the 2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special (non-televised). In 2023, Mulaney also appeared in one episode of the beloved FX Emmy award-winning series THE BEAR. Mulaney consistently tours, and he has sold out massive venues around North America, from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl. His 2023 tour dates included shows across the US, Europe and Australia. In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with a sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.” John Mulaney has hosted Saturday Night Live six times. He began writing for SNL in 2008, creating memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and working with hosts on their monologues. He has written and appeared in IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, in which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit Oh, Hello On Broadway, written and performed alongside Nick Kroll. The duo has since released a Netflix special of the same name, Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based on their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

Fred Armisen - Performer Born December 4, 1966, Fred Armisen is an American comedian, actor, musician, writer, and producer. With his comedy partner Carrie Brownstein, he co-created and co-starred in the IFC sketch comedy series Portlandia. He also co-created and starred in the mockumentary IFC series Documentary Now! and the Showtime comedy series Moonbase 8. Armisen is the bandleader and frequent drummer for the Late Night with Seth Meyers house band, The 8G Band. He is known for being a cast member on the late-night sketch comedy and variety series Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2013. He also voiced Speedy Gonzales on The Looney Tunes Show. Armisen has acted in comedy films, including EuroTrip, Melvin Goes to Dinner, The Ex, and The Dictator. He is also notable for his guest-starring appearances in television shows such as 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl, Broad City, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Difficult People, The Last Man on Earth, Toast of London, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Modern Family, and Barry. Armisen received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album for Standup for Drummers in 2019. He has also won two Peabody Awards, one in 2008 as part of the Saturday Night Live political satire cast and one in 2011 for Portlandia. From 2019 to 2022, he co-starred and served as writer and executive producer on the Spanish-language series Los Espookys, which he co-created.

Renee Elise Goldsberry - Performer Goldsberry is an American actress and singer known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical Hamilton, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Her other Broadway credits include Nettie Harris in the original Broadway cast of The Color Purple, and Mimi Marquez in Rent. She has portrayed many roles on television, including Geneva Pine on The Good Wife, and Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live, for which she received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. As of 2021, she stars in the Peacock musical comedy Girls5eva. Also that year, she received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton, which was released in 2020. In 2001, Goldsberry had the lead role of Nicole Taylor in the romantic comedy All About You, for which her performance was praised. She also portrayed Drea Smalls in the 2008 action film Pistol Whipped, and small supporting roles as Cynthia Barnes in the crime drama Every Secret Thing (2014) and Kim in the comedy Sisters (2015). In 2019 she starred in Waves (2019) with co-star Sterling K. Brown. Her theatrical credits are also extensive. Goldsberry played a replacement Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King, and was in the cast of the United States national tour of Dreamgirls. She was nominated for a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance, and won a New York magazine Best of 2005 Award, for her performance as Sylvia in the 2005 Shakespeare in the Park revival of Two Gentlemen of Verona. Goldsberry later originated the role of Nettie Harris in The Color Purple, the Broadway musical adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel of the same name. She starred in the production from November 2005 to January 2006. Goldsberry returned to the Off-Broadway stage in The Baker's Wife in 2007, before taking over the role of Mimi Márquez in the Broadway musical Rent, making her the final actress to play the role on Broadway. Rent's last performance was filmed and made into a DVD, Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway, which also aired as a television film. In 2011, she was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Kate Dillon in the Broadway production of David Lindsay-Abaire's play Good People. She went on to appear in off-Broadway productions of Love's Labour's Lost and As You Like It, and appeared in I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road at Encores!.

Richard Kind - Performer Richard Kind is an accomplished stage, screen and television actor who continues to redefine the term character actor. Richard appeared in the Academy Award Winning Best Picture, ARGO for director Ben Affleck and starred as ‘Bing Bong’ in the hit Pixar Film, INSIDE OUT. He played a memorable, heartbreaking role in Clint Eastwood’s HEREAFTER. Richard was ‘Uncle Arthur,’ brother to Michael Stuhlbarg in the critically acclaimed A SERIOUS MAN written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. He worked a second time with the Coen brothers in SUBURBICON, directed by George Clooney. He recently co-starred in the fourth season of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING on HULU, as well as John Mulaney in NETFLIX’S EVERYBODY’S IN LA. Richard played a juicy recurring role in Ryan Murphy’s limited series THE WATCHER for Netflix and simultaneously shot THE OUT-LAWS for Netflix opposite Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin. He had a starring role on CBS in the highly rated drama EAST NEW YORK. Additional film credits include a two time collaboration with Tom McCarthy in THE VISITOR and THE STATION AGENT as well as roles in several other films including TICK, TICK…BOOM, OBVIOUS CHILD, 18 1/2, THE BELLMEN, AUGGIE, THE MAGNIFICENT MEYERSONS, ANDOVER, THE INDEPENDENTS, ALL WE HAD, THE LENNON REPORT and THE PAPER STORE just to name a few, as well as voicing characters in A BUG’S LIFE, CARS and the television series, SUMMER CAMP ISLAND, fan favorite BIG MOUTH and AMERICAN DAD! Apart from his infamous roles on SPIN CITY and MAD ABOUT YOU, Richard was also a series regular on the acclaimed HBO series, LUCK as well as three seasons on Amazon’s RED OAKS and a season of BROCKMIRE opposite Hank Azaria. Richard had a six episode arc on EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OKAY for Freeform. He has also had recurring roles on Fox’s GOTHAM, Showtime’s I’M DYING UP HERE, and has appeared numerous times on YOUNG SHELDON, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM as ‘Uncle Andy’, THE GOLDBERGS as ‘Formica Mike’ and LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT. In addition, he has guest starred on many, many shows. Richard is a Drama Desk Award Winner and Tony Nominee for the Broadway Hit, “The Big Knife.” On stage he has also starred in “Guys and Dolls” in London, the smash hit Broadway musical “The Producers”, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife”, “Candide”, and “Bounce”, among others. Richard started his career in Chicago with the Practical Theatre Company, founded by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall and Gary Kroeger.