Elton John Says Politics May Have Contributed to TAMMY FAYE's Closing

In Time's 2024 Icon of the Year feature, Sir Elton John opened up about his show Tammy Faye, which closed on Broadway on December 8, after playing 24 previews and 29 performances at the Palace Theater. Elton John shared that politics may have contributed to the show's closing.

John revealed, "It’s a fairly political piece of work... And with that you have to press somebody’s buttons. The buttons we pressed last night with the critics weren’t the right ones."

He shared, "It’s a shame for everyone who put so much work in it... But that’s what happens when you take a chance."

The musical featured music by Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold. Read the reviews HERE.

The story of famed evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker came to life in the new Broadway musical starring Katie Brayben, Christian Borle, and Michael Cerveris.

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart. It’s the 1970s. As satellites broadcast brand-new cable programming into American homes, millions fall in love with Tammy Faye Bakker – the charismatic wife of pastor Jim Bakker. Together, they build a nationwide congregation that puts the fun back into faith. But, even as Tammy dazzles on screen, jealous rivals plot behind the scenes, threatened by her determination to lead with love.