Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2024

Today's Call Sheet: Sunday, December 15

The Notebook closes on Broadway

The Roommate closes on Broadway

2025 Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations

by Josh Sharpe

Wicked, Emilia Perez, A Complete Unknown, and more have been nominated for Golden Globes! Check out the full list of nominees, including Colman Domingo, Eddie Redmayne, Denzel Washington, and more!. (more...)

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Kara Young & More Will Star in PURPOSE on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Complete casting has been announced for the highly-anticipated Broadway transfer of Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s production of Tony Award-winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ new play, PURPOSE. Check out who has joined the cast!. (more...)

Jukebox Musicals vs Original Music Musicals- An Analysis

by Ben Waterhouse

It’s no secret that the current commercial landscape of Broadway is making it more and more difficult for new shows to become successful. Between skyrocketing development and operating costs, and stagnate average ticket prices, rarely has there been a more challenging time for new shows.. (more...)

Photos: All New Photos From LES MISERABLES North American Tour

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released for the North American tour of Les Miserables, from Cameron Mackintosh, by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Kelli O’Hara & More in Rehearsals for SOUTH PACIFIC LCT Reunion

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The original cast of Lincoln Center Theater’s 2008 Tony Award winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC will reunite on the Beaumont stage under the direction of Bartlett Sher. See rehearsal photos. . (more...)

RAYGUN: THE MUSICAL Sydney Premiere Canceled After Olympic Breaker Threatens Legal Action

by A.A. Cristi

The premiere of Raygun: The Musical, inspired by viral Olympic break dancer, Rachel 'Raygun' Gunn, has been called off in Sydney after the athlete threatened legal action against the production.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Will Make Special Appearance in & JULIET on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will make her Broadway debut in & Juliet, making a special appearance this weekend. Learn more about the appearance here.. (more...)

Laura Benanti Calls Out Zachary Levi For Using Gavin Creel's Death for His Political Agenda

by Nicole Rosky

Laura Benanti opened up about her feelings about her She Loves Me co-star, Zachary Levi, who last month made an Instagram post that caused quite a stir in the Broadway community. Check out what she had to say here.. (more...)

Terrence Mann Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Tony nominee Terrence Mann will star as Wolfsheim in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby beginning next month. Mann joins the company as the musical kicks off The Great Gatsby Centennial Celebration.. (more...)

Dylan Mulvaney Joins West End Cast of Drew Gasparini’s WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE

by Stephi Wild

Award-winning actress Dylan Mulvaney has joined the West End cast of Drew Gasparini’s WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE. The production is est to open in April 2025. Learn more here!. (more...)

Video: Original HAIRSPRAY Star Matthew Morrison Stops By MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW

by A.A. Cristi

The hit Off-Broadway reunion Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now welcomed a fourth original star of Broadway's Hairspray to its stage this week. Broadway's original Link Larkin, Matthew Morrison, stopped by for a visit with his pals Marissa Jaret-Winokur, Kerry Buter and Laura Bell Bundy!

