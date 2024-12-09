Laura Benanti Calls Out Zachary Levi For Using Gavin Creel's Death for His Political Agenda

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a recent episode of 'That's a Gay Ass Podcast', special guest Laura Benanti opened up about her feelings about her She Loves Me co-star, Zachary Levi, who last month made an Instagram post that caused quite a stir in the Broadway community. In the video, Levi claimed that their co-star, Gavin Creel, passed away from a “turbo cancer” caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gavin Creel passed away on September 30 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of sarcoma.

"I never liked him. Everyone was like, 'He's so great!' and I was like, 'No, he's not. He's sucking up all the f*cking energy in this room. He wants to mansplain everybody's part to them," Benanti said on the podcast. "He really sucked everyone in with his dance party energy. He was like, 'We're doing a dance party!' I was like, 'Have fun'. For him to use Gavin's memory- a person he was not friends with- for his political agenda and to try to make himself cry until he had one single tear, which he did not wipe away... I was like, 'F*ck you forever.'

"People say it's career suicide, but it's not career suicide. Christian, faith-based TV and film is huge. He's going to be a huge star in the realm. He's going to make more money than he ever has. It makes me nauseous."

Listen to the full episode: