Terrence Mann Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Tony nominee Terrence Mann will star as Wolfsheim in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby beginning next month. He will join the cast from January 8 through April 20, 2025 only. The role is currently played by Eric Anderson.

Mann joins the company as the musical kicks off The Great Gatsby Centennial Celebration, a year-long party in honor of the novel, with a benefit performance and Gatsby-style soiree on January 16, in partnership with The New York Public Library. Tickets for the show & exclusive party in Astor Hall at The New York Public Library are now on sale HERE (marked as *VIP*), with a portion of each ticket sale donated to The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

About Terrence Mann

A Broadway mainstay and three-time Tony Award Nominee, Terrence Mann has delighted and dazzled theater audiences with indelible performances in fourteen Broadway shows and beyond in his storied career. Broadway credits include Tuck Everlasting (Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination), Pippin (Tony Award & OCC Nominations), Beauty and The Beast (Tony Award Nomination), Les Misérables (Tony Award Nomination), Finding Neverland, Cats, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Addams Family, The Rocky Horror Show and more. In film and on television, he’s played memorable parts in “Foundation”; “Sense8”; “The Dresden Files”; A Chorus Line; the Critters franchise, and more.

The Centennial Celebration of The Great Gatsby will include a grand soiree in true Jay Gatsby fashion, set for Thursday, January 16, 2025. The musical will host a benefit in partnership with The New York Public Library, honoring the 100th Anniversary of the novel’s publishing in 1925. The evening will begin with a gala performance of the hit show starring Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, at The Broadway Theatre, and culminate with a spectacular party at The New York Public Library, with all proceeds benefiting The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The celebratory evening will also toast the final performance week for the show’s original star, Jeremy Jordan, and the passing of the torch to the new Gatsby, stage & screen star Ryan McCartan who will begin performances on January 21.

Roberta Pereira, the Barbara G. and Lawrence A. Fleischman Executive Director of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, said, “We are honored that the Library for the Performing Arts will be celebrated by The Great Gatsby Broadway production. The musical adaptation of Fitzgerald’s landmark novel is a perfect marriage of our interests between literary history and Broadway excellence. As a kick-off to our 60th anniversary celebration in 2025, we couldn't be more thrilled that they have invited us to be a part of their story.”

In addition to Jeremy Jordan, who plays his final performance on January 19, 2025, and Eva Noblezada, the show currently stars Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Brandon J. Large, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Elena Ricardo, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Lead produced by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin, the musical features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

The Great Gatsby began previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre. The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby features scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Brian Ronan, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and hair & wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg, the music director is Daniel Edmonds, and the music producer is Billy Jay Stein. Casting is by C12 Casting, and the production stage manager is Brian Bogin. Mark Shacket of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.

The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. The production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day and sold out the entire run before its very first performance.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.